Punjab's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is 99.21% complete, with eight districts and 55 Assembly constituencies finishing the task. BLOs will visit electors for pending hearings to ease the process, said the CEO's office.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab is nearing completion, with 99.21 per cent of the exercise completed across the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) MitrAnindita a said on Wednesday.

According to the CEO’s office, eight districts- Moga, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar), Mansa, Tarn Taran, Faridkot, Sangrur, Patiala and Malerkotla have completed 100 per cent of the SIR 2026 exercise. The exercise has also been completed in 55 of Punjab’s 117 Assembly constituencies.

Measures to Assist Electors

To facilitate electors and ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will contact electors in cases where notices have been issued and hearings or submission of documents are pending. Instead of requiring electors to visit the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for personal hearings and document submission, BLOs will collect the requisite documents directly from them, wherever applicable, the CEO’s office said.

The arrangement is aimed at saving electors from making visits to ERO offices for hearings and submission of documents.

Special camps are also being organised over the coming weekend in Assembly constituencies where some work remains pending, officials said.

Help desks have been set up at the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs) and EROs across Punjab to assist electors and address their queries and concerns related to the electoral rolls.

CEO Ensures Smooth Completion

Mitra said the CEO’s office, in coordination with the entire election machinery, was making concerted efforts to ensure the smooth, transparent and timely completion of the SIR process.

She appealed to electors to extend full cooperation to BLOs and other election officials and provide the requisite documents and information wherever required to facilitate the timely completion of the exercise. (ANI)