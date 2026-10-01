Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slammed Ravneet Singh Bittu for his 'use and throw' jibe at Rahul Gandhi. Warring called himself a 'loyalist, not an opportunist' and warned Bittu against targeting the Congress leadership.

Warring Hits Back at Bittu over 'Use and Throw' Jibe

Punjab Congress leader and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday launched a sharp counterattack against Ravneet Singh Bittu over his "use and throw" swipe at Rahul Gandhi, asserting that he is a "loyalist, not an opportunist."

The war of words erupted after Bittu took to X to attack the Leader of the Opposition, posting: "Use and throw POLICY of Rahul Gandhi." Hitting back strongly at the former Union Minister of State, Warring warned Bittu against targeting the Congress leadership. "I have one genuine piece of advice for you, Ravneet Bittu: you are messing with the wrong guy. Rahul Gandhi is not just my leader—he is the leader of this country and the only man who ignites hope," Warring wrote in a post on X.

Drawing a sharp contrast between their political paths, Warring reiterated his unwavering dedication to Gandhi, noting that he has remained by his side through political thick and thin. "I am not an opportunist, but a loyalist. I have stood with Rahul Gandhi Ji in good times and bad—and will continue to do so," he said. Warring also reminded Bittu of the prominence and trust the Congress leadership had historically bestowed upon him before his switch to the BJP. "Don’t forget Rahul Ji did not just stand by me, but also by you; he trusted us and has given us all far more than we can ever acknowledge," he added.

Speculation Mounts over Punjab Congress Leadership

Meanwhile, Warring arrived in the national capital on Thursday amid intense speculation regarding his continuation as the state unit president, asserting that the party high command is well aware of all developments and holds the ultimate authority to take a call.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Delhi, Warring parried questions about whether he was scheduled to meet the central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, stating that he currently had no prior information regarding formal meetings. "Look, I have just arrived. I do not have any information regarding any such meeting. If and when any meeting happens, I will let you know," Warring said when asked if he would be meeting top leaders to discuss the state unit's leadership.

Responding to queries about recent internal political turmoil in Punjab Congress and reports suggesting factional friction, Warring refrained from making immediate comments, promising to address the media in detail shortly. "Today, I cannot answer any of your questions. Tomorrow, or in a day or two, I will speak to you in detail," the Ludhiana MP told reporters.

When pressed on whether persistent infighting and murmurs of a leadership change could derail the party's momentum ahead of crucial political battles, Warring reiterated his faith in the central leadership. "The high command is aware of everything. The decision rests with the high command. Whatever their decision is, it will be complied with. Basically, they have to take the call on what is right and what is wrong," Warring said, adding that he would share updates if discussions take place during his Delhi visit.

Earlier today, Warring changed his bio on X to describe himself as the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president. (ANI)