A Mumbai private company’s job ad sparked outrage after disqualifying candidates living in rented homes or PGs. Social media users criticised the discriminatory residential condition, raising legal and ethical concerns.

Mumbai: A job advertisement from a private company in Mumbai has sparked a major controversy on social media. The company is accused of disqualifying candidates living in rented houses or paying guest (PG) accommodations from applying for a job. The company's job application form is currently going viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

X user shares screenshot, questions recruitment ethics

An X user named Abhinav shared a screenshot of the company's job description, sparking a debate on the ethics of the recruitment process in the Indian workplace. Abhinav clarified that this job advertisement was posted during a campus placement drive. As the post went viral, many questioned the company's conditions.

‘Residential condition’ mandatory along with educational qualifications

According to the screenshot of the viral application, the eligibility criteria included not only educational qualifications but also a significant condition regarding the candidate's residential status. It was mentioned that candidates with a BE degree in Computer Science or IT were eligible. However, in the “Document Requirements for Eligibility (Mandatory)” section, it was stated that along with a PAN card, it was mandatory to submit an Aadhaar card matching the current residential address in Mumbai.

Tenants and candidates living in PGs are ‘ineligible’

A note at the bottom of the application form clearly stated that candidates living in rented houses or paying guest accommodations are “not eligible.” This very condition caused a wave of outrage on social media. Many have accused this condition of being discriminatory.

Angry reactions on social media, criticized as ‘unjust’

This job advertisement received strong reactions on X. Many users called the condition “unjust” and a “red flag.” Some alleged that the company might be imposing such a condition to pay local candidates a lower salary. “If a candidate lives with their parents in their own home, they don't have rent expenses. So the company can offer a lower salary,” one user commented.

Warning of legal troubles

Some users also noted that this condition is against the Indian Constitution. X user @JhaPravash21 stated, “According to Article 16 of the Constitution, this kind of discrimination is not acceptable. Some states had tried this and were reprimanded by the court. This company could get into legal trouble.” Meanwhile, some also mentioned that a “locals only” condition is not uncommon in Mumbai companies, while many demanded that Abhinav reveal the company's name.