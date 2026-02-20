CCTV Shows High-Speed Hit-and-Run in Maharashtra's Sangli, Bikers Among Three Injured
Three people were injured after a speeding car crashed into a pedestrian and a parked motorcycle in Sangli’s Sakharale area on Ishwarpur-Takari Road in Maharashtra. The driver fled after the incident, which was captured on CCTV.
Speeding car hits pedestrians in Sangli on Ishwarpur-Takari Road
Three people were injured after a speeding car rammed into a parked motorcycle and a pedestrian in the Sakharale area on Ishwarpur-Takari Road. The incident took place in Sangli district of Maharashtra.
According to local reports, a couple was sitting on the bike om the side of the road apparently waiting for someone/something, when the car suddenly struck them.
CCTV captures crash
The entire incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage shows the car approaching at high speed before losing control and crashing into people standing by the roadside. After the impact, the driver reportedly fled the spot, leaving the injured behind.
Injured rushed to hospital
Residents quickly gathered at the scene and helped the victims. All three injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Road safety concerns raised
The incident has again raised serious concerns about reckless driving and weak road safety enforcement in the area. Locals have demanded stricter speed checks and stronger action against dangerous driving to prevent such accidents in the future. Police have begun an investigation and are trying to identify the driver.
Social media reactions to the Sangli crash
Users expressed shock and anger. Many blamed reckless driving and mobile phone use. Some criticised unsafe roadside parking and poor road behaviour. Others said human life is losing value and demanded strict punishment. A few called for stronger enforcement and removal of encroachments to improve road safety overall.
