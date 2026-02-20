Delhi HC restrained a media house from disclosing the identity of a minor accused in the Dwarka road accident case. While refusing a complete media gag, the court issued notices to the Centre, Press Council of India, and the media house.

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Government, the Press Council of India and a media house. It also restrained the media house from disclosing the particulars of the minor accused for characterization or otherwise in the Dwarka road accident case. Father of minor driver has moved a petition for restraining media and social media from illegal publication, disclosure and viral dissemination of identifying material of the petitioner under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Court Debates Media Gag

While hearing the petition, the High Court ruled that a complete media gag can't be imposed. The high court also raised a question on whether a writ petition is maintainable against private TV channels.

Justice Saurabh Bannerjee said that the freedom of the media can't be curtailed. The court can't pass an order imposing a complete gag on media reporting. You (petitioner) are seeking a complete media gag order.

Advocate Lal Singh Thakur submitted that he is not seeking the complete media gag; I am seeking a direction to restrain the media from disclosing the material connected with the identity of the petitioner and his son, who is 17 years old.

Notices Issued, Response Sought

After hearing the submissions, the Justice issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Press Council of India and a media house. They are directed to file their response in 4 weeks. The High Court granted liberty to the Delhi police to file a response, if it is required. The next date of the hearing is July 9. Meanwhile, the High Court has counsel for the petitioner ot amend the memo of parties.

Background of the Petition

The High Court is hearing a petition by the father of the minor driver seeking a direction to restrain the media from showing his and family members' identities. The minor driver is accused in a road accident case in which the bike rider died.

This case pertains to the death of 23-year youth, namely Sahil, on road in the Dwarka area on February 3. The family members of the petitioner received threatening and abusive messages online and social backlash. The minor was detained and, therefore, after he was released on February 9 in view of the matriculation examination, the plea said. (ANI)