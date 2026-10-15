A senior clerk in the law department in Naigaon, Mumbai, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe on October 13.

A senior clerk in the law department in Naigaon, Mumbai, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe on October 13. The 40-year-old accused, identified as Badrinath Shivhari Thorve, allegedly demanded money from a 35-year-old man to process his pending salary bill after his sick leave was regularised.

According to the ACB, Thorve allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant, who had been on sick leave for 294 days. Of this period, 248 days were approved as paid leave, while the remaining days were treated as leave without pay.

The accused had allegedly already accepted Rs 10,000 before demanding an additional Rs 25,000 to process the complainant's pending salary bill. Unwilling to pay the remaining amount, the complainant approached the ACB on September 16, 2026, and reported the alleged bribery demand.

Following verification on September 16 and October 7, the ACB laid a trap on October 13 and caught Thorve allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 as the second instalment of the bribe.

The ACB seized the accused's mobile phone and the bribe money during the operation. A search of his residence is currently underway, while a case is being registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.