A delivery worker was found dead inside his hostel room in Kanpur's Kalyanpur after residents complained of a foul smell. Police broke open the locked room and found him hanging. A diary containing a message about death was recovered.

A 30-year-old delivery worker was found dead inside his hostel room in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after a foul smell coming from the locked room alerted other residents. Police broke open the door and found him hanging. A diary containing a message about death was also recovered from the room. The deceased was identified as Keshav Verma, a native of Himachal Pradesh who worked as a delivery boy in Kanpur, according to Aaj Tak. He had been staying at a hostel in the Kalyanpur area for around a month.

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Foul smell alerts hostel residents

The incident came to light on Monday when other residents noticed a foul smell coming from Keshav's room. They informed the hostel owner, who contacted the police.

A police team reached the hostel and found the room locked from inside. A forensic team was called to examine the scene before the door latch was broken to enter the room. Keshav was found hanging inside.

During the search, police recovered a diary containing a handwritten message attributed to him. The note read: "One day everyone has to die, so keep doing your karma, whether good or bad."

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A pen sketch drawn alongside the message reportedly made the entry resemble a death note. The diary has led investigators to suspect suicide, but the circumstances surrounding Keshav's death are yet to be established.

Father says son was working at a good company

Keshav's father, Gopal Verma, told police over the phone that his son had informed the family that he was working at a good company and living in a hostel in Kanpur.

Keshav had also completed an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course, according to the information shared by the family.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dilip Singh said the family had been informed about the incident. He said the diary appeared to suggest suicide, but the post-mortem examination would be carried out before further action was taken.

Police have initiated an investigation and are trying to establish what led to Keshav's death. His body will be sent for a post-mortem examination, after which further steps will be taken.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)