A 16-year-old accident victim was allegedly molested by a ward boy inside the ICU of a hospital in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, caught on CCTV, sparked widespread outrage and led to the swift arrest of the accused under the POCSO Act.

In what was a disturbing breach of patient safety, a 16-year-old girl, who was admitted to Sagar Hospital after sustaining injuries in an accident, was allegedly molested by a ward boy during the early hours of November 21 inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), just after she was hospitalised.

In CCTV footage of the ward that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a ward boy, identified as Raja Bansal, was seen standing beside the sleeping teenager's bed, leaning over her, and placing his hand over the blanket near her arm and upper body.

The footage, which was recorded inside the ICU, raised serious concerns about patient security and staff conduct inside critical care units, sparking widespread outrage and renewed questions over security arrangements and staff supervision inside hospitals.

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How Did the Alleged Assault Come to Light?

Bargad Hospital, which is located in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, became a centre of attention across the state after the alleged assault came to light on November 22, when the 16-year-old survivor confided in a visiting cousin about what had happened inside the ICU during the early hours of November 21.

According to reports, the minor was admitted to the hospital after the family’s car met with an accident near Baroda while they were returning from Pachmarhi. She was brought to Bargad Hospital on November 20 and admitted to the ICU for treatment of her injuries. However, things took a disturbing turn when the ward boy allegedly approached the sleeping teenager and molested her.

The survivor reportedly did not disclose the incident immediately but later revealed it to her cousin on November 22. The cousin stated that the teenager had told her about the alleged incident inside the ICU, following which he family confronted hospital authorities and demanded action against the ward boy.

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However, the ward boy, who had been suspended from duty following the incident, went absconding from the hospital premises, prompting police to launch a search. Raja Bansal had reportedly been working as a ward boy at Bargad Hospital before the alleged incident came to light.

The incident prompted the hospital authorities to terminate his employment, and the victim’s family filed a complaint against the accused.

Raja Bansal Arrested After POCSO Case Registered Against Him

Raja Bansal was reportedly on the run for two days before being arrested by the police on Monday, November 23. Before his arrest, the Civil Lines Police Station in Sagar had registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following his arrest, Raja was taken into custody by the police and produced before the Sagar District and Sessions Court. According to Civil Lines Police Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Singh, the incident came to light after the minor lodged a complaint against the ward boy. He said that the police registered a case based on her complaint and initiated an investigation.

Apart from the POCSO Act, Raja Bansal was also booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the alleged molestation, further intensifying the investigation into the alleged assault and raising concerns over the safety of patients, particularly minors, inside hospitals.

Meanwhile, Bargad Hospital authorities stated that they would extend full cooperation to the police in the investigation. It remains to be seen what further action will be taken as the police continue their investigation and whether additional details emerge about the alleged incident.

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