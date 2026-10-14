A tech professional has revealed how he narrowly saved his father from losing Rs 18,000 to an alleged scammer posing as a cook.

A tech professional has revealed how he narrowly saved his father from losing Rs 18,000 to an alleged scammer posing as a cook. The fraudster reportedly claimed he had been caught by police while travelling by train with a gas cylinder and demanded money to avoid a supposed three-year prison sentence.

In a social media post, Anand Murugan recounted how his father, who runs a dosa shop, had arranged for a cook to travel from Kolkata to join him. However, what appeared to be a routine hiring arrangement soon turned into a suspicious money demand.

According to Murugan, the alleged cook spoke fluent Tamil and claimed to be originally from Guwahati in Assam. He reportedly said he had been living in Chennai before travelling to Kolkata.

"New scam attempt. My father has a dosa shop. He arranged for a cook," wrote Murugan in an X post, adding: "The cook called supposedly from the train and said he was bringing a gas cylinder with him for cooking and got caught by a police officer who is demanding 18000 rupees otherwise he will face 3 years imprisonment."

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Fake Police Encounter Used to Demand Rs 18,000

The alleged scammer reportedly went a step further to make his story appear convincing. During a video call with Murugan's father, he showed a police officer, the gas cylinder and a crowd gathered around them, seemingly attempting to create the impression that he was in serious trouble.

"He came on video call and showed a police officer and him with the gas cylinder and crowd around him," said Murugan. "My father fell for it and asked me to send the money. Luckily, I convinced my father that it is a scam."

Murugan's intervention prevented his father from transferring the demanded amount. His account has since drawn widespread attention online, with users warning others about similar tricks used by people posing as cooks and chefs.

'Been Running For Years'

Several social media users shared their own experiences with alleged recruitment scams involving cooks who demand money for travel or other expenses.

One user described a similar experience, saying: "We paid 2000 for train tickets, and he said his phone got repaired and needs another 6000; if we don't pay, he won't come,"

Another user warned that the tactic had been circulating for years, commenting: "This is a fairly old scam. Been running for years. Stay alert, stay safe."

A third user criticised the alleged fraudster for exploiting someone who was offering him employment, writing: "What a cheater. He cheated the person who is offering him a job. Many don't get work, and he is cheating."

A fourth user said, “Even chefs asking money for train travel is itself a very common scam. They ask you for travel expenses by sending you aadhar card and location, and then block you from all platforms, and suddenly the number goes off.”