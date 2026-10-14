A 37-year-old man from Lucknow allegedly collected around Rs 5 crore from several people by promising them government jobs before staging his own kidnapping to escape mounting pressure from victims demanding their money back, police said.

A 37-year-old man from Lucknow allegedly collected around Rs 5 crore from several people by promising them government jobs before staging his own kidnapping to escape mounting pressure from victims demanding their money back, police said. The accused, Satyaratna Dixit, a resident of Madiaon in Lucknow, was traced to a hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and arrested by a joint team of Madiaon police and the North Zone surveillance unit.

Dixit allegedly duped several job aspirants by promising appointments in government departments and handing out forged appointment letters. When he failed to secure the promised jobs or return the money, he allegedly concocted a kidnapping story to evade those seeking refunds.

Fake Kidnapping Alert Triggers Police Probe

The case surfaced after Dixit's wife, Shipra Yadav, lodged a complaint on October 6, stating that her husband had left home in his Maruti Ciaz car (UP32MQ6024).

She was later approached by Prakhar Pandey, who reportedly told her that Dixit had called from Hazratganj and claimed that two Scorpio SUVs were chasing him. Another call from a different mobile number subsequently alleged that he had been kidnapped, triggering a police investigation.

Madiaon SHO Shivanand Mishra said the police traced a suspicious mobile number with the assistance of the North Zone surveillance team. The phone's location led investigators to Ahmedabad, prompting a joint police team to travel to Gujarat.

The team eventually tracked Dixit to Hotel Shrimad, situated on the fourth floor of Vitthal Mall. After verifying the hotel's records, officers entered his room in the presence of hotel staff and found him safe. He was questioned before being brought back to Lucknow.

“During questioning, Dixit told us that he had left Lucknow on October 5 and reached Ahmedabad on October 7. He had taken money from several people on the promise of arranging jobs but was unable to secure the appointments or return the money,” Mishra said.

Allegedly Sold Dreams of Government Jobs

Police said Dixit had allegedly promised appointments in the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the public works department (PWD) and the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Investigators said he had asked Prakhar Pandey to collect what was purportedly an appointment letter for the LDA. He had also allegedly arranged appointment letters for Amrita Rai for the medical institute, Praveen Kumar Rai for the LDA and a person identified as Aditya for the PWD.

As demands for refunds reportedly mounted, Dixit allegedly feared that his purported job racket would be exposed. Police said he then called Dial 112 and falsely claimed that two Scorpio SUVs were pursuing him.

Parked Car, Switched-Off Phone and Train to Ahmedabad

According to police, Dixit subsequently switched off his mobile phone, abandoned his car near Purnia crossing in Lucknow and made his way to Charbagh railway station.

He then boarded the Sabarmati Express to Ahmedabad, where he allegedly checked into the hotel and remained there until police tracked him down.

Police are probing the alleged fraud involving promises of government employment and forged appointment letters. Dixit was brought back to Lucknow following his arrest, police said.