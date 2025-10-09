A Class 10 student in Mumbai faces police action after allegedly sending indecent and harassing messages to her classmate and the classmate’s mother from an unknown number. The messages, initially dismissed as a prank, led to a stalking case.

What began as a supposed prank by a Class 10 student in Mumbai has turned into a criminal case. Police have booked the teenager for allegedly sending harassing and indecent messages to her classmate and the classmate's mother. Officials said that the harassing messages were sent from an unknown number, according to a report by NDTV.

The case began in July, when a 10th-grade student started receiving inappropriate and disturbing messages from an unknown mobile number. Initially, she ignored the texts, assuming they were a random prank. But as the messages continued, she chose to block the sender. However, soon after, the same number began sending similar messages to the girl's mother, raising serious concerns for the family.

Police register case under BNS

Following the mother's complaint, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR on July 10 against an unidentified person. The case was filed under Sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Sender turns out to be victim's classmate and benchmate

During the investigation, police traced the SIM card and device used to send the messages. The number was found to belong to another Class 10 student from the same school, the victim's own classmate and benchmate.

According to police, the accused admitted to sending the messages 'just for fun', without realising the seriousness of her actions. Officers have seized her mobile phone and chat records as part of the investigation.

Accused released after notice; father moves High Court

Police issued a notice and released the accused student after questioning. Her father has now approached the Bombay High Court, requesting that the FIR be quashed, arguing that it was an act of childish misjudgment rather than criminal intent. The court is yet to take a decision on the matter.

Authorities stress on cyber awareness among students

The case highlights growing concerns over cyberbullying and online harassment among school students. Officials say even acts intended as 'pranks' can have serious legal consequences. Mumbai Police has urged parents and schools to educate teenagers about responsible online behaviour and the potential dangers of misuse of technology.