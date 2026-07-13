A Mumbai bus driver stopped his bus mid-road to buy a snack, blocking traffic for nearly 20 minutes. A viral video of the incident sparked widespread public criticism and calls for disciplinary action. The event has raised concerns about the professionalism and accountability of public transport employees.

A Mumbai bus driver has landed in controversy after allegedly stopping his bus in the middle of a busy road to buy a plate of sev puri, bringing traffic to a standstill for nearly 20 minutes. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has triggered sharp criticism from commuters and internet users, many of whom have called for disciplinary action against the driver.

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According to the viral clip, the bus remained stationary on the road while the driver stepped away to purchase the popular street snack from a nearby vendor. With no attempt to move the vehicle to the side, traffic quickly piled up behind the bus, leading to significant congestion during peak hours. Motorists were reportedly left waiting as vehicles queued up, unable to pass the obstruction.

Check the viral video here:

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The video has reignited concerns over accountability and professionalism among public transport employees, with many users questioning how a personal errand could disrupt traffic and inconvenience hundreds of commuters.

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One user wrote, "Suspend him immediately. Public transport drivers cannot treat busy roads like personal parking spaces."

Another commented, "This is exactly why traffic discipline needs to be enforced equally for everyone, regardless of who is behind the wheel."

A third user remarked, "Imagine the outrage if an ordinary motorist had done this. The rules should be the same for everyone."

The clip has since garnered thousands of views and sparked widespread debate on road discipline, civic responsibility and the conduct expected of drivers operating public transport vehicles.

While authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident, many social media users have urged the transport department to investigate the matter and take appropriate action if the allegations are found to be true.

The viral episode serves as a reminder that even a brief lapse in judgment by a public service employee can have far-reaching consequences, affecting traffic flow, commuter convenience and public trust in the transport system.

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