SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand slammed Baba Ramdev for his 'Hindu Rashtra' remarks, accusing the BJP of diverting attention. Ramdev said no one should fear the concept. Muslim leaders in Lucknow urged unity but also raised concerns.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand on Monday lashed out at Baba Ramdev, advising him and other public figures not to shift focus away from the pressing challenges confronting the country. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intentionally propels such narratives to evade accountability.

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"I advise people like Baba Ramdev not to divert the public's minds from the issues of the country," Chaand said. "The BJP has brought forward people who will discuss 'Hindu rashtra'... The country will not divert from its issues."

Baba Ramdev's 'Hindu Rashtra' Remarks

This comes amid Yog Guru Baba Ramdev's recent remarks regarding a 'Hindu Rashtra' triggered diverse reactions from political circles and religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh. Baba Ramdev had said that there is no need for anyone to fear the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra," asserting that Muslims and Christians face no threat in India. He also said that "our ancestors are the same" and urged people to embrace the traditions of their ancestors.

"There is a Deoband near our Haridwar. I was invited there in 2009, and I told them, " Our religions may differ, but our ancestors are the same. There is no need for anyone to fear the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The ancestors of us all were Sanatani Hindu Arya-Vedics. This is written right in front of us. Some people ask, if a Hindu Rashtra is established, where will Muslims go? Simply embrace the traditions of your ancestors. You may keep a beard or shave it off; wear any attire you choose, but maintain a character like that of your ancestors. There is no danger in Hindustan for Muslims or Christians," he said.

Muslim Leaders Respond to Controversy

Prominent Muslim voices in Lucknow responded to the development by advocating for unity, though some highlighted growing anxieties within the community over recent state actions. Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, dismissed any sense of fear among the minority community while firmly opposing religious polarisation. He urged public figures to exercise restraint.

"Muslims are not intimidated or afraid as they serve Allah, and the reality is that all humans share the same ancestors," the Eidgah Imam stated. "We have always opposed any differentiation based on religion, and if we have to improve the situation of our country, everyone must abide by their religion, respect others and refrain from making such religious statements."

Concerns Over Uttarakhand Actions

Maulana Mahali also raised serious concerns over policy decisions in neighbouring Uttarakhand, stating they have distressed the community. "The pace of demolition of mosques and the abolition of the Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand are causing significant distress and trouble to Muslims," he noted.

Call for Unity

Offering a message of absolute coexistence, Maulana Yasoob Abbas of the All India Shia Personal Law Board partially concurred with the overarching need for human brotherhood, stating that love and unity are the only antidotes to polarisation. "This is correct... We are all human beings," Maulana Abbas said. "If all human beings were to live in unity, brotherhood, and love, the atmosphere of hatred in the country would vanish, and new friendships would blossom."

SP Leader on Ayodhya Temple Donations

Addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Fakhrul Hasan Chaand emphasised the judicial sanctity of the shrine's administration. "Ram Mandir was constructed on the instructions of the Supreme Court. The members of the committee were also decided based on the Supreme Court's instructions. The decision given by the Supreme Court is important," he added, hinting that transparency must align with judicial mandates.

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