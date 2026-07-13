Lucknow Police's 'Operation Ethanol Shield' has led to the arrest of four individuals involved in a major fuel theft and adulteration racket. The gang siphoned fuel from tankers, mixed it with solvents, and sold it illegally on the black market.

Four people have been arrested in Lucknow for allegedly operating an organised racket involved in fuel theft, petrol and diesel adulteration, and black marketing of petroleum products under the Lucknow Police's 'Operation Ethanol Shield', officials said.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Anil Kumar (36), Abhishek Rajput (25), Dheeraj Singh (33) and Ramtirth (35).

'Operation Ethanol Shield' Launched

According to Lucknow Police, the Crime Branch launched the operation after receiving inputs about organised networks involved in fuel theft, illegal storage, adulteration and unauthorised sale of petroleum products. The operation also focused on examining concerns regarding misinformation linking ethanol-blended petrol with vehicle damage and investigating whether such issues were actually linked to fuel adulteration.

Gang Busted in Police Operation

According to Kiran Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Crime), the Lucknow Crime Branch carried out the operation on July 12 against a gang allegedly involved in fuel theft and the adulteration of petrol and diesel. "On July 12, 2026, the Lucknow Crime Branch took action against a gang involved in fuel theft and the adulteration of petrol and diesel as part of 'Operation Ethanol Shield'. The investigation revealed that the gang used to steal fuel from tankers, store it illegally, and engage in black-market sales after adulterating it with solvents. A large quantity of petrol, diesel, adulterated fuel and solvents, along with other equipment, has been seized. Four individuals have been arrested in this matter," he said.

According to a press note issued by the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, the Crime Branch, acting on specific intelligence, conducted a raid near the Sanyasi Bagh flyover under the Malihabad police station limits. During the operation, officials intercepted a fuel tanker and another vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed that the tanker had left the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) terminal at Amausi carrying petrol and diesel for delivery to a fuel station on Vidhan Sabha Marg, but fuel was allegedly being siphoned off and sold illegally before reaching its destination.

Police said an Excise Department team was called to the spot to verify the petroleum products, following which illegal storage and fuel adulteration were confirmed.

Large Quantity of Fuel and Equipment Seized

During the raid, officials seized 7,750 litres of petrol, 4,000 litres of diesel, around 1,150 litres of adulterated petrol, nearly 3,200 litres of solvent, about 250 litres of petrol recovered from the tanker's pipe and second chamber, along with two vehicles, a master key, dip rod, plastic pipe, funnel, measuring container and other equipment allegedly used in the operation.

Modus Operandi Revealed

During interrogation, the arrested tanker driver allegedly told police that he would siphon petrol while transporting fuel from the Amausi depot and sell it to one of the accused for Rs 75 per litre.

Police said the main accused admitted to procuring fuel through tanker drivers, mixing it with solvents and selling the adulterated fuel at higher prices to earn illegal profits. Lucknow Police said "Operation Ethanol Shield" has been launched to crack down on organised fuel theft, illegal adulteration and black marketing, which not only causes financial losses to consumers and damages vehicles but also creates misconceptions about the Government of India's ethanol-blended fuel policy. (ANI)