    Mumbai building fire: Three killed as flames engulf Lokhandwala complex

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    A major fire broke out on Wednesday (October 16) morning at a residential building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, claiming the lives of three people. The incident took place around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace, located on 4th Cross Road in the Andheri area.

    According to civic officials, the fire rapidly spread, leading to severe injuries to three residents. They were immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The victims have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74), and Pelubeta (42), all of whom resided in the building.

    The fire brigade responded quickly and managed to bring the blaze under control by 9 am However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to a fire brigade official.

    Local authorities are currently assessing the damage, and an inquiry into the incident is underway.

