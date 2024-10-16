Rajinikanth's luxurious villa hit by Chennai floods as city struggles with heavy rains

Civic authorities have swung into action to address the issue. Emergency measures are being implemented to pump out water from around Rajinikanth's property. The superstar's staff is actively monitoring the situation to minimize damage, though Rajinikanth has not yet made a public statement.

Heavy rainstorm on Tuesday (October 15) battered Chennai and surrounding districts leading to widespread flooding, traffic chaos, and the disruption of essential services. The intense rainfall overwhelmed the city's drainage system, leaving residents stranded in several areas.

One of the most notable impacts of the flooding was at Poes Garden, where the luxurious villa of superstar Rajinikanth was inundated. Floodwaters entered the premises of the actor's residence, reports said. Social media has since been flooded with visuals of the waterlogged streets and homes, including Rajinikanth's villa, showcasing the severity of the ongoing crisis.

Civic authorities have swung into action to address the issue. Emergency measures are being implemented to pump out water from around Rajinikanth's property. The superstar's staff is actively monitoring the situation to minimize damage, though Rajinikanth has not yet made a public statement. This marks the second time his residence has faced flooding, with a similar situation occurring in 2023 during Cyclone Michaung.

The heavy downpour has also severely disrupted transportation across the city. Southern Railway has canceled four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to severe waterlogging at the station. Several other trains were either diverted or halted before reaching Chennai Central. Domestic flights have also faced cancellations, with many passengers opting to stay indoors due to the inclement weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rainfall over the next two days, with a well-marked low-pressure area expected to intensify into a depression. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast for Chennai and the surrounding districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. The city remains on high alert as authorities work to manage the floodwaters and keep essential services operational.

