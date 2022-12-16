Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai: BJP to take out parallel march to counter MVA on December 17

    The Shiv Sena (UBT) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have already announced that they would take out a 'morcha' (protest march) against the Eknath Shinde-led-Maharashtra government in Mumbai on Saturday.
     

    Mumbai BJP to take out parallel march to counter MVA on December 17
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would hold a protest in Mumbai on Saturday (December 17), demanding an apology from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for 'insulting' Dr B R Ambedkar and Hindu deities, the party announced on Friday, December 16, 2022

    According to Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut tried to stir up a controversy over Ambedkar's birthplace, while another leader Sushma Andhare 'insulted' Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, saint Dynaneshwar and saint Eknath, and the Warkari community. "Isn't this anti-Maharashtra?" he asked. 

     

    "Uddhav Thackeray was not ready to break his silence despite his party's leaders 'insulting' Hindu gods and hurting Hindu sentiments," Shelar continued. "Why to stage a farce of a protest march?" he questioned. 

    Former minister, Shelar claimed Raut falsely said that Ambedkar was born in Maharashtra to stir up controversy about his birthplace.

    Shelar continued, "The Congress previously defeated Ambedkar in elections, and Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with the Congress to form a government. Therefore, Maafi Maango (apology) marches have been organised in each of Mumbai's six Lok Sabha constituencies." Dr BR Ambedkar was born in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

    Reacting to the BJP's allegations, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole stated that the BJP was scared of the MVA's planned protest march because it would bring more unrest amongst the people.

    "The BJP's protest march is laughable," he said, adding that the ruling party did not take action against governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, its leaders Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Sudhanshu Trivedi, and others who 'insulted' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

    The MVA's protest march, according to Sanjay Raut, is in response to 'injustice' meted out to Maharashtra, 'insults' to state icons such as Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, and 'atrocities' against Marathi speakers in border areas of Karnataka, and industrial projects being taken out of the state.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Maharashtra Opposition to protest against Shinde govt on December 17 over border issue

    Also Read: Border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind'

    Also Read: Border row: Uddhav Thackeray says Amit Shah's meeting with CMs favoured Karnataka

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
