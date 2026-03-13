The dispute between FCI management and union BKNKS over unresolved issues like pay bunching reached conciliation before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner. A previous bilateral meeting was inconclusive, with the union seeking action on long-pending demands.

The ongoing dispute between the management of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and its sole recognised union, Bhartiya Khadya Nigam Karamchari Sangh (BKNKS), was taken up for conciliation on Thursday before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in New Delhi. The hearing followed previous engagements between the union and management, including a bilateral meeting held at the FCI headquarters on March 5, which concluded without a definitive outcome.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Union Outlines Unresolved Grievances

Speaking after the proceedings, Zaheer Ahmad, General Secretary of BKNKS, stated that the union informed the labour authority about several pending employee-related matters that have remained unresolved for a considerable period. These include concerns surrounding the Compassionate Appointment Policy as well as the long-standing issue of pay bunching arising from wage revision. He noted that a number of demands raised by the union have been pending since 2019, leading to growing unease among employees across the organisation.

Ahmad further said that the union has already written to the Department of Expenditure on March 6, 2026, requesting reconsideration of the pay bunching issue by the Government of India.

Commissioner Advises Bilateral Talks, Sets Next Hearing

During the conciliation proceedings, the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner advised the FCI management to convene a bilateral meeting with the recognised union to address employees' grievances and ensure cordial industrial relations within the organisation. The management was also asked to submit its response to the agitation notice issued by the union before the next hearing and provide a copy to the union as well.

The matter will now be taken up again on the next date of hearing scheduled for April 21, 2026. According to the union leadership, BKNKS remains committed to resolving the issues through dialogue and established legal mechanisms. However, employees across the country are now looking for clear and time-bound action on their long-pending demands. (ANI)