    'Modi will be killed in 2-3 years...' dangerous threat from Punjab 'farmer' (WATCH)

    Amidst ongoing farmer protests near the national capital, videos circulating on social media reveal threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with one video suggesting his assassination within the next 2-3 years. While the authenticity of the video remains unconfirmed, it has sparked concerns.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

    The anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government among a section of farmers came to the fore during the ongoing agitation near the borders of the national capital. A number of videos have been doing the rounds on social media threatening the Prime Minister, one even claimimg that he will be taught a lesson when he steps foot in Punjab. Now, however, the threat level has gone up notches. A new video has emerged where alleged farmers are openly threatening that Prime Minister Modi will be killed in the next 2-3 years.

    A protester is heard saying in the vide, "Aane waale 2-3 saal main aapko khabar milegi 'Modiji maare gaye' (In the next two to three years you will hear the news that Modiji has been killed."

    The veractity of the video is yet to be ascertained. But social mdia users are miffed by the brazenness with which threats are being made against the country's prime minister.

    Others slammed the manner in which the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab had allowed separatist idology a free run in the state, and questioned their silence on the matter.

    The video comes days after an alleged farmer openly threatened Prime Minister Modi, warning that the PM would face dire consequences if he visited Punjab again, tensions remain high on the inter-state borders between Punjab and Haryana. 

    The farmer, purportedly part of the ongoing protest, stated that Modi had escaped repercussions during his previous visit to Punjab but would not be spared if he returned. 

    The security presence at these borders continues to intensify as protesting farmers persist in their determination to march to the national capital to voice their grievances, which include demands for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, the waiver of farm loans, and the withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters of the farm laws.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 6:27 PM IST
