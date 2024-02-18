Farmers protest: Fourth round of talks between protesters, Union ministers to be held today

The farmers' cause has garnered massive support from various farmer unions, including the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and prominent leader Rakesh Tikait. In response to the lack of progress in previous talks, they have announced plans for further demonstrations and a potential tractor march to Delhi.

The ongoing farmers' protest in India continues to be a point of contention as Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai prepare for the fourth round of discussions with farmer leaders in Chandigarh. Despite previous talks held on February 8, 12, and 15, conclusive results have remained elusive, keeping the nation on edge regarding the fate of the farmers' demands.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has underscored the urgency for the government to issue an ordinance providing a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Pandher stated, "The ball is in the government's court," emphasizing the need for concrete actions to address the concerns of the protesting farmers.

'Modi will be killed in 2-3 years...' dangerous threat from Punjab 'farmer' (WATCH)

The farmers' cause has garnered massive support from various farmer unions, including the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and prominent leader Rakesh Tikait. In response to the lack of progress in previous talks, they have announced plans for further demonstrations and a potential tractor march to Delhi. To intensify their demands, farmers are set to stage dharnas in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on February 21.

Gurnam Singh Charuni, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), revealed plans for a 'Mahapanchayat' at Kurukshetra, where farm organizations, labor representatives, and sarpanch unions will convene to deliberate on their collective strategy in supporting the ongoing protests.

The farmers' agitation has gained momentum across the country, evident in a recent tractor march in Haryana and dharnas outside the residences of senior BJP leaders. In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, approximately 100 farmers were arrested during a 'rail roko' protest, highlighting the nationwide impact of the farmers' grievances.

Kamal Nath in Delhi amidst rumours of shift to BJP; he doesn't deny it either

In response to the escalating protests, the Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts until February 19, citing the need to maintain public order.

As the farmers continue their camp-out at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, the dialogue between Union Ministers and farmer leaders remains crucial in determining the resolution of this complex and sensitive issue.