Six people died after an illegal three-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd. CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia. The city is also hit by monsoon fury, with landslides disrupting Mumbai-Pune rail and road traffic.

Mankhurd House Collapse Kills Six

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed profound grief over the loss of six lives in a house collapse incident in Mumbai's Mankhurd area and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each deceased.

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Commenting on the tragedy, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade highlighted the illegal nature of the construction and the recurring problem of unauthorized buildings in the area. "This was a three-storey building and it was completely illegal. There was a godown as well... The upper floors fell directly onto the neighboring house where a family was living... It was a horrific incident that took place around 8:30 AM... We tried to rescue them, but unfortunately, no one survived," Tawade said.

She further pointed out the administrative challenges in curbing such constructions in Mankhurd. "The situation here is that the Collector issues notices to those who build illegally and even demolishes the structures, but the same thing happens again 10-15 days later. The illegal houses are rebuilt immediately. This is the ongoing situation in Mankhurd," she added.

Monsoon Fury Disrupts Mumbai-Pune Connectivity

The incident occurred amid a period of intense monsoon activity in the financial capital, which has led to several rain-related accidents across the city and its suburbs.

Previously in the day, incessant rainfall triggered landslides in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section on Monday, severely disrupting both rail and road connectivity between the two cities. Several train services were cancelled or diverted after boulders fell on railway tracks, while traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was suspended until further notice following a major landslide.

Rail Services Disrupted

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the situation and said restoration work was underway despite continued heavy rainfall. "Reviewed the situation arising out of heavy landslides and boulders falling onto the railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section. The team is fully geared up for restoration. Heavy rainfall is expected today also. Have asked both Western and Central Railway officers to work as one team to ensure early restoration of all train services," the minister said.

According to Central Railway, incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala triggered a landslide between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line of the Mumbai Division, forcing the cancellation and diversion of several train services.

Central Railway said local train services continue to operate on all four corridors. Services on the Main Line are running six to eight minutes behind schedule, while Harbour Line trains are delayed by around four minutes. Services on the Transharbour and Uran-Belapur lines are operating as per schedule.

Expressway Traffic Affected

Road traffic was also severely affected after a major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Khandala exit. The Mumbai-bound lane has been completely closed. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported and efforts are underway to reopen the route. (ANI)