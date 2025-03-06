Mumbai: 4 Dharavi police constables suspended for taking bribes from hawkers

Four police constables from Mumbai’s Dharavi police station were suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from hawkers in exchange for not taking action against them. The action was taken after a video of the bribery incident surfaced on social media.

Published: Mar 6, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Mumbai: Four police constables posted at Dharavi police station in Mumbai were suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from hawkers in exchange for not taking action against them, officials said on Thursday. The action was taken against the police officials after a video of them taking bribes went viral on social media.

The suspended police constables have been identified as Mahendra Pujari, Kashinath Gajre, Gangadhar Kharat and Appasaheb Wakchoure.

In another bribery incident last month, the Delhi Police Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested two individuals, including a government stenographer, for allegedly demanding a bribe in connection with the revocation of a GST registration suspension.

According to a release, "Today a complainant visited the office of Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi and introduced himself as a shopkeeper who runs a business of electronic goods. He further informed that his GST registration was suspended by the concerned GSTO on frivolous grounds."

As per a release, the complainant has already submitted the requisite documents and fine to the department in terms of the notice dated 09.01.2025.

Thereafter, on several occasions, the complainant met the concerned GSTO and his stenographer, Mohit Yadav, with a request to revoke the suspension of the GST registration.

The complainant further alleged that Mohit Yadav is demanding an illegal gratification of Rs 50000 from him for revoking the suspension of GST registration at the behest of GSTO Arifullah Khan of Ward No. 74.

Aggrieved from the unethical and unreasonable demand of the government stenographer, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Branch.

The raiding team along with the complainant and the 'Panch' witness reached the office of Department of Trade & Taxes, Vyapar Bhawan, IP Estate, New Delhi. The complainant and the 'Panch' witness met alleged Stenographer Mohit Yadav who directed the complainant to handover the bribe money to his private accomplice Chandan Kumar.

According to the release, the team of ACB swung into action after getting a signal from 'Panch' witness. Accordingly, stenographer Mohit Yadav and his accomplice were apprehended by the raiding team while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000/- from the complainant.

