Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: SP founder remains critical, on life-saving drugs

"Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is remains critically ill and on life-saving medications. He is being treated in the ICU by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," Medanta Hospital said in a statement.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been in Medanta's care since August 22. In July, he was also admitted to the hospital. Several political officials from other parties have visited the Samajwadi Party patriarch to enquire about his health, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav last week to inquire after his ill father. According to sources, Modi promised Yadav that he is willing to help in whatever way he can. Mulayam Singh, often known as Netaji, established the Samajwadi Party. In the Lok Sabha, he presently represents the Mainpuri seat.

Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, is one of Uttar Pradesh's most notable leaders, having served as Chief Minister three times and as Minister of Defence in the Union Government. He was elected MLA ten times and Lok Sabha MP seven times.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away.She was being treated for a lung infection at a private hospital in Gurugram. Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife was Sadhana Gupta. Maalti Devi, his first wife, died in 2003. Akhilesh Yadav's mother was Maalti Devi.