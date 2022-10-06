Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: SP founder remains critical, on life-saving drugs

    Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, is in critical condition and is receiving life-saving medications. According to the hospital, he is still in the Intensive Care Unit at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in critical condition and is being live-saving drugs. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said. 

    "Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is remains critically ill and on life-saving medications. He is being treated in the ICU by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," Medanta Hospital said in a statement.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav has been in Medanta's care since August 22. In July, he was also admitted to the hospital. Several political officials from other parties have visited the Samajwadi Party patriarch to enquire about his health, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

    Also Read | Uttarkashi avalanche: 'If we had few seconds to think, we could have saved more lives...'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav last week to inquire after his ill father. According to sources, Modi promised Yadav that he is willing to help in whatever way he can. Mulayam Singh, often known as Netaji, established the Samajwadi Party. In the Lok Sabha, he presently represents the Mainpuri seat.

    Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, is one of Uttar Pradesh's most notable leaders, having served as Chief Minister three times and as Minister of Defence in the Union Government. He was elected MLA ten times and Lok Sabha MP seven times.

    Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case

    In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away.She was being treated for a lung infection at a private hospital in Gurugram. Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife was Sadhana Gupta. Maalti Devi, his first wife, died in 2003. Akhilesh Yadav's mother was Maalti Devi.

