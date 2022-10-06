Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case

According to authorities, four Sikh family members kidnapped in California earlier this week, including an eight-month-old baby girl, have been found dead. The local Sheriff's office also released surveillance video confirming their kidnapping on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to launch a high-level investigation into the death of an Indian-origin family who was kidnapped and later discovered dead in California.

"There was news of the kidnapping and murder of four Indians in California, including an 8-month-old girl. This is very unfortunate news. I express my condolences to the victims' families and request that Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar conduct a high-level investigation into the incident," CM Mann tweeted.

The chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, also expressed condolences for the deaths of four family members and made a similar appeal to Union Minister Jaishankar. "The brutal kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Aroohi, her parents, and uncle Amandeep Singh has shocked and concerned Pbis worldwide." "I urge @DrSJaishankar to raise the issue of Indians' safety and security with the US administration, even as I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family (sic)," Badal said in a tweet.

According to authorities, four Sikh family members kidnapped in California earlier this week, including an eight-month-old baby girl, have been found dead. The local Sheriff's office also released surveillance footage, confirming that they were kidnapped on Monday. In the video, the armed kidnapper can be seen forcing the family members into a truck.

The Sikh family, identified as 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri, and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, hailed from Harsi Pind in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, according to news agencies.

