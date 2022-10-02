Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to ministers: Don't ignore any communication that NSA and NSCS share

    During a five-hour meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday, which all secretaries also attended in the Union government, Modi cited the case of the NSCS's earlier warning about the reliance on imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in drug manufacturing.

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all ministers and secretaries to seriously take background notes and other communication shared by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and National Security Advisor (NSA), as per sources. 

    Modi emphasised that while formulating any policy, it is essential to consider it from India's strategic point of view, adding that in some instances, notes from the national security council were not given the proper weight.

    During a five-hour meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday, which all secretaries also attended in the Union government, Modi cited the case of the NSCS's earlier warning about the reliance on imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in drug manufacturing.

    Following that, on Prime Minister Modi's instruction, Deputy NSA Vikram Misri gave a presentation on NSCS to inform ministers about the secretariat.

    According to the sources, Misri shared details about global changes, particularly in Europe, Russia, and the United States, and their impact on India in his presentation.

    Misri's presentation was not originally scheduled and was added due to the prime minister's intervention, as per sources. 

    Finance Secretary TV Somanathan and Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam both spoke before Misri.

    During the meeting, Modi also emphasised that the policy-making process is dynamic and must be adapted to changing circumstances.

    Using an example from his time as Gujarat chief minister, the prime minister stated that there were some rules regarding a ministry named after another state that was only changed after he pointed it out to officials, according to sources.

    He told the meeting that there is a tendency for complacency in policy formulation and implementation, which should be avoided.

    According to sources, the prime minister stated that policies should be customised with changing times. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
