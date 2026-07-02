In Ujjain, a woman was brutally humiliated by her in-laws over a property dispute. She was allegedly stripped, her hair was cut, and she was paraded with a shoe garland. An FIR has been filed against 11 people, with three arrested so far.

A woman was allegedly stripped, had her hair cut, was forced to wear a garland of shoes around her neck and was paraded through a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district over a property dispute, police said on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred in Harniya Khedi village under the jurisdiction of Jharda police station in the district. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which the police swung into action and registered an FIR into the matter.

Police Take Action, 3 Arrested

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ujjain Pradeep Sharma said that the police registered an FIR against 11 people and arrested three individuals in the case so far. "A heartbreaking incident has come to light under the jurisdiction of Jharda police station, where a woman was subjected to brutal treatment by her in-laws' family. The woman had been living away from her in-laws and her husband for some time, and she has two children. Two days ago, she went to her in-laws' house to seek her share in the family property. During which, her in-laws committed a very shameful incident, in which her hair was chopped off, and she was paraded around the village in a humiliating manner," SP Sharma told ANI.

"As soon as the police received information about the incident, the woman was rescued. The administration has been making all possible efforts for her rehabilitation and to provide her legal assistance. The administration also contacted the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the courts, and the Women and Child Development Department for the same," the officer said.

He further said, "So far, the three accused have been arrested, including a former Kotwar who was involved in the incident and another villager who recorded the video, have also been arrested. Based on the viral video, efforts are underway to identify the remaining accused. Strict action will be taken against everyone involved, irrespective of the fact that they are her in-laws. There are a total of 11 accused in the case. We have already arrested three individuals, including the person who recorded the video and a former Kotwar."

Notably, Kotwar is a village watchman, and it is an important position within the Revenue Department. The primary duties of a Kotwar include maintaining peace in the village, protecting property, and assisting government officials.

Victim Rehabilitation Assured

SP Sharma further said, "We will ensure that every possible government support is extended for the woman's rehabilitation, and necessary legal action will be taken through the court to help her secure her rightful share in the property." (ANI)