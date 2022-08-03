MPs take part in a Tiranga bike rally starting from Red Fort to Parliament

With tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event aimed to instil patriotism in citizens while also sending a social message.

Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, joined a bike rally in Delhi on Wednesday that began at the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, who also rode a bike from the Red Fort as part of the event, said, "Various central ministers, MPs, and young leaders came together and started the bike rally from the historic Red Fort to give out a message that, we are paying our tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them, and also to assure that in this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, and enhance the glory of India."

Thakur, a fourth-term member of the Lok Sabha representing the Himachal Pradesh district of Hamirpur, is also in charge of youth affairs and sports.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally was held the day after the Ministry of Culture celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with a large-scale 'Tiranga Utsav' celebration on Tuesday.

During the 'Tiranga Utsav,' Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraged citizens to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with zeal, telling the world that India has 'risen from slumber' and is swiftly progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on course to become a 'great' power.

