Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MPs take part in a Tiranga bike rally starting from Red Fort to Parliament

    With tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event aimed to instil patriotism in citizens while also sending a social message.
     

    MPs take part in a Tiranga bike rally starting from Red Fort to Parliament - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

    Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, joined a bike rally in Delhi on Wednesday that began at the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

    With tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event aimed to instil patriotism in citizens while also sending a social message.

    Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, who also rode a bike from the Red Fort as part of the event, said, "Various central ministers, MPs, and young leaders came together and started the bike rally from the historic Red Fort to give out a message that, we are paying our tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them, and also to assure that in this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, and enhance the glory of India."

     

    Thakur, a fourth-term member of the Lok Sabha representing the Himachal Pradesh district of Hamirpur, is also in charge of youth affairs and sports.

    The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally was held the day after the Ministry of Culture celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with a large-scale 'Tiranga Utsav' celebration on Tuesday.

    During the 'Tiranga Utsav,' Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraged citizens to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with zeal, telling the world that India has 'risen from slumber' and is swiftly progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on course to become a 'great' power.

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Know how to change DP to Indian flag on social media handles

    Also Read: 'Tiranga': PM Narendra Modi's new display picture

    Also Read: Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

     

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle cabinet today; top developments - adt

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle cabinet today | Top developments

    From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

    From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

    Remember and Never Forget: Sowar Vijay Kumar, 22 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Sowar Vijay Kumar, 22 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Dhakane Yashwant Arjun, 15 Maratha LI

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Dhakane Yashwant Arjun, 15 Maratha LI

    Rajasthan cops get ready to raid Jalore Ashram after rape horror

    Ashram, video and rape horror: Rajasthan woman's shocking allegations

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Erik ten Hag to bench Cristiano Ronaldo amid transfer saga snt

    EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Erik ten Hag to bench Ronaldo amid transfer saga

    Xiaomi launches Mijia AR glasses with 50MP camera, wireless charging Details here gcw

    Xiaomi launches Mijia AR glasses with 50MP camera, wireless charging; Details here

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Planning to watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film? Read this before booking tickets RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Planning to watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film? Read this before booking tickets

    Did you miss Income tax return 2021 22 deadline Here s what you should do now gcw

    Did you miss Income tax return 2021-22 deadline? Here's what you should do now

    Aamir Khan talks about ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, his sex life, fashion and more RBA

    Aamir Khan talks about ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, his sex life, fashion and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon