Nana Patwari, brother of MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, denied involvement in a drug case after being detained by Indore Police. He claimed political targeting but admitted to past drug use. Police had arrested two peddlers with brown sugar.

Nana Patwari, brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, on Friday denied allegations of involvement in a drug case, a day after he was detained and questioned by the Indore Police following the arrest of two alleged drug peddlers.

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Addressing the media after his release, Nana Patwari claimed he was picked up by the police without being informed of the reason for his detention and alleged that he was targeted because of his relationship with the state Congress chief. "I was not told why the police detained me; I get my vehicle serviced at Ronnie alias Sanjay's garage, and Irfan Golu owns a firecracker shop; I was not questioned at all; the police personnel just kept driving me around all day without asking anything... Three or four years ago, I used to take drugs, but I gave it all up after that," Nana Patwari said.

Nana Patwari Alleges Targeting, Admits Past Use

Elaborating on the sequence of events, he said, "They picked me up near the Sunshine Gate/Bijalpur intersection around 9.30 or 10.00 PM. They put me in the car and drove me all over the city, here and there, back and forth. I kept asking them what the case was about, but they provided no information... My only 'fault' is that I am Jitu Patwari's brother; that is why I was targeted. The police officers told me that I shouldn't leave Indore and that they might summon me back for questioning at any time... I want to refute the allegations today. I used to consume drugs three or four years ago, but that was a mistake. Since then, for the past two or three years, I haven't touched such things; I don't even drink alcohol."

Police Detail Arrest and Investigation

The case stems from an operation carried out by Rajendra Nagar Police in Indore on Thursday. Police arrested two accused, Irfan Khan alias Golu Chandauri and Sanjay Kaushal alias Ronnie Bhai, and recovered 10.8 grams of brown sugar along with a black Scorpio vehicle. A case was registered against them under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act.

Explaining the action taken by the police, Indore DCP Zone-1 Narendra Singh Rawat said, "The police at Rajendra Nagar police station had received information that some people were going to deliver narcotic substances to someone. Based on that information, the police apprehended them. One person's name is Irfan Khan, the other's name is Sanjay Kaushal. 10.8 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. An FIR was registered in this regard, an investigation was conducted, and both were interrogated to find out who they were going to deliver these narcotic substances to. They revealed that they were going to deliver it to Nana Patwari and Manav Gangwani. We also took them into custody and interrogated them...evidence was collected...right now, we have handed them over (Nana Patwari and Manav Gangwani) to their lawyer. If needed in the future, they will be summoned again...we are investigating whoever else is connected to this network..."

Police said interrogation and investigation into the alleged drug network are continuing and that further legal action will be taken against anyone found to be involved.

BJP Intensifies Attack on Congress

Meanwhile, the BJP intensified its attack on the Congress over the issue. BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav questioned the statements made by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and alleged that the latter had levelled baseless accusations against the BJP government. "Regarding yesterday's events, Jitu Patwari claimed this was happening at the government's behest, that the police detained his brother Nana and then released him at night. Jitu Patwari levels false and fabricated allegations against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, yet his own brother, Nana Patwari, has admitted to using drugs. I suspect that Jitu Patwari, too, uses drugs alongside Nana; his conduct and the way he moves about cannot be described as normal. He also accused the Chief Minister of a Rs 500 crore trust scam but failed to substantiate the claim," Yadav added.

BJP Spokesperson Questions Congress Leadership

"How did Rahul Gandhi appoint an MLA like Harish Chaudhary, from Rajasthan, as the Congress in-charge for Madhya Pradesh? His district is a major source of drug supplies; the highest volume of drugs is supplied from his region in Western Rajasthan. Harish Chaudhary's conduct is also questionable, and his alleged links to the drug trade should be investigated," Yadav added

According to the police, the investigation is underway, and Nana Patwari and Manav Gangwani may be summoned again if required as the probe progresses. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)