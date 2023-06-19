Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP shocker: Woman, lover murdered; bodies thrown into crocodile-infested Chambal river

    It is reportedly said that Shivani Tomar and Radheshyam Tomar were allegedly killed at Ratanbasai village in Morena district. The police reportedly said that Shivani's family was strongly against her relationship with Radheshyam, who was from a neighbouring village Balupura.

    MP shocker: Woman, lover murdered; bodies thrown into crocodile-infested Chambal river AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    In a horrifying event, a father killed his 18-year-old daughter and her 21-year-old partner in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, in what is believed to be an instance of honour killing. He then threw their bodies into the crocodile-infested Chambal river.

    It is reportedly said that Shivani Tomar and Radheshyam Tomar were allegedly killed at Ratanbasai village in Morena district. The police reportedly said that Shivani's family was strongly against her relationship with Radheshyam, who was from a neighbouring village Balupura.

    Who is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief?

    Radheshyam's father reportedly complained to the police that his son and the woman had been missing for several days and that he feared they had been murdered. The police first believed that both had fled. However, nobody in the village had seen the two leave.

    Police in the Ambah area of Morena district along with a state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) team are searching for the two bodies in the Chambal river but are yet to trace them.

    According to Morena district's sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) Parmal Singh Mehra said the woman's father Rajpal Singh Tomar reported Shivani missing to the Ambah police station on June 3. The next day, Radheyshyam's family brought a comparable complaint to the same police station.

    Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

    "Sustained probe and questioning of both families, finally saw the girl's father Rajpal Singh Tomar spill the beans about having murdered Shivani and Radheyshyam, after catching them together. Both bodies were subsequently dumped in the Chambal river," the SDOP said.

    Radheyshyam's family claimed that he eloped with the girl last month and that they were later found in the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh. Shivani's father called Radheyshyam's family and warned the family to persuade their son to change his behaviour and relocate him elsewhere.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala opposes entry of Karnataka milk brand Nandini to state anr

    Kerala opposes entry of Karnataka milk brand Nandini to state

    PM Modi's US Visit American lawmakers, CEO welcome Prime Minister

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Mr Prime Minister, welcome back to the US' (WATCH)

    Who Is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief? AJR

    Who is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief?

    kerala lottery result win win w 723 19 june 2023 live updates prize money winning ticket numbers anr

    Kerala Lottery Win Win 723 19 June 2023: Check the winner Here!

    Kochi bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details AJR

    Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

    Recent Stories

    International Yoga Day 2023: 10 asanas for beginners

    International Yoga Day 2023: 10 asanas for beginners

    Kerala opposes entry of Karnataka milk brand Nandini to state anr

    Kerala opposes entry of Karnataka milk brand Nandini to state

    football Real Madrid move to sign Joselu as Karim Benzema's replacement sparks meme fest snt

    Real Madrid's move to sign Joselu as Karim Benzema's replacement sparks meme fest

    PM Modi's US Visit American lawmakers, CEO welcome Prime Minister

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Mr Prime Minister, welcome back to the US' (WATCH)

    WhatsApp update Want to share your screen during video calls Here is how it works gcw

    WhatsApp update: Want to share your screen during video calls? Here's how it works

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon