MP shocker: Woman, lover murdered; bodies thrown into crocodile-infested Chambal river

It is reportedly said that Shivani Tomar and Radheshyam Tomar were allegedly killed at Ratanbasai village in Morena district. The police reportedly said that Shivani's family was strongly against her relationship with Radheshyam, who was from a neighbouring village Balupura.

In a horrifying event, a father killed his 18-year-old daughter and her 21-year-old partner in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, in what is believed to be an instance of honour killing. He then threw their bodies into the crocodile-infested Chambal river.

It is reportedly said that Shivani Tomar and Radheshyam Tomar were allegedly killed at Ratanbasai village in Morena district. The police reportedly said that Shivani's family was strongly against her relationship with Radheshyam, who was from a neighbouring village Balupura.

Who is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief?

Radheshyam's father reportedly complained to the police that his son and the woman had been missing for several days and that he feared they had been murdered. The police first believed that both had fled. However, nobody in the village had seen the two leave.

Police in the Ambah area of Morena district along with a state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) team are searching for the two bodies in the Chambal river but are yet to trace them.

According to Morena district's sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) Parmal Singh Mehra said the woman's father Rajpal Singh Tomar reported Shivani missing to the Ambah police station on June 3. The next day, Radheyshyam's family brought a comparable complaint to the same police station.

Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

"Sustained probe and questioning of both families, finally saw the girl's father Rajpal Singh Tomar spill the beans about having murdered Shivani and Radheyshyam, after catching them together. Both bodies were subsequently dumped in the Chambal river," the SDOP said.

Radheyshyam's family claimed that he eloped with the girl last month and that they were later found in the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh. Shivani's father called Radheyshyam's family and warned the family to persuade their son to change his behaviour and relocate him elsewhere.