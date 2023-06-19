Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

    A police officer said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew. "The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue," the officer told a news agency.

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Kerala Police on Monday (June 18) said that a 51-year-old Kerala man was arrested for making noisy scenes onboard a flight from Abu Dhabi. The accused, identified as Jizan Jacob, was held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight landed at the international airport on Monday morning.

    A police officer said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew. "The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue," the officer told a news agency.

    Jacob's arrest was recorded under Section 118 (A) of the Kerala Police Act, and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added.

    Section 118 (A) of the KP Act reads that punishment for making, expressing, publishing or disseminating any matter which is threatening, abusive, humiliating or defamatory.

    Earlier this month, Air India suspended two pilots for inviting a female friend into the cockpit while operating a Delhi-Leh flight. The development comes mere days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the duo over the same incident.

    As per DGCA safety norms, unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit. Air India had previously assured "such breaches" were dealt with seriously and that "sanctions will be imposed" against those breaching regulations.

