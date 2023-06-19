Who is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief?

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravi Sinha, a Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed new Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief - India's external intelligence agency. A statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said, "Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed as the new chief of India's external intelligence agency RAW."

A 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, Ravi Sinha is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

In a statement, the ministry said, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Sinha will succeed incumbent Samant Kurnar Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30 and have a two-year tenure.

