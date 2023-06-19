Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief?

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years.

    Who Is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief? AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravi Sinha, a Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed new Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief - India's external intelligence agency. A statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said, "Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed as the new chief of India's external intelligence agency RAW."

    A 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, Ravi Sinha is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

    Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years.

    In a statement, the ministry said, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

    Sinha will succeed incumbent Samant Kurnar Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30 and have a two-year tenure.

    'Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala lottery result win win w 723 19 june 2023 live updates prize money winning ticket numbers anr

    Kerala Lottery Win Win 723 19 June 2023: Who will be the winner? Check prize money

    Kochi bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details AJR

    Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

    MSM college fake certificate controversy: Kerala SFI gives clean chit to member Nikhil Thomas anr

    MSM college fake certificate controversy: Kerala SFI gives clean chit to member Nikhil Thomas

    Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code AJR

    Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru

    Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: Gadar 2 actress flaunts cleavage in Dolce & Gabbana bikini; video goes viral RBA

    Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: Gadar 2 actress flaunts cleavage in Dolce & Gabbana bikini; video goes viral

    kerala lottery result win win w 723 19 june 2023 live updates prize money winning ticket numbers anr

    Kerala Lottery Win Win 723 19 June 2023: Who will be the winner? Check prize money

    Yoga Day 2023 5 best fitness apps for YOU gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: 5 best fitness apps for YOU

    Kochi bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details AJR

    Kochi-bound Air India flight passenger booked for causing ruckus onboard; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon