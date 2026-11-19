A speeding truck carrying 1,500 cases of country liquor crashed into the boundary wall of a Gwalior police station. Officers narrowly escaped unharmed, and the driver is currently under investigation.

A truck carrying around 1,500 cases of country liquor rammed through the boundary wall of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and crashed into its premises on Thursday, leaving policemen with a narrow escape.

The wall of the Bhitarwar police station was damaged when the speeding truck lost control and collided with it. A serious accident was avoided as no police officers or other individuals were hurt. The truck was carrying alcohol from the Bhind district to Shivpuri. It was running behind time and was supposed to reach its destination at 3.20 am.

The driver reportedly lost control of the car and smashed into the police station after accelerating in an effort to get to the destination on time.

Police officers raced outside to examine the vehicle and its contents after the collision. Documents pertaining to the liquor shipment were supplied by the driver and are currently being reviewed. The Excise Department will confirm the authenticity of the documents, according to police.

Additionally, investigators are determining if the number of liquor cases in the truck corresponds with the amount stated in the paperwork and whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

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Despite laws requiring such delays to be recorded, authorities stated the driver had not notified the Excise Department or the police about the truck's delayed arrival. A case has been registered against him and the police have seized the truck.