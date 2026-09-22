Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot advised the state govt to reconsider its order limiting Vande Mataram to two stanzas. He said the order violates central govt guidelines, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, and the Constitution.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has advised the state government to reconsider its Government Order dated September 8, 2026, which prescribes that the National Song "Vande Mataram" shall ordinarily be sung only to the extent of its first two stanzas at state government functions.

State Order Violates Central Protocol, Says Governor

In a letter dated September 21, 2026, to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Governor said the state decision is contrary to the guidelines of the Government of India and in violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The Governor noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued specific "Orders relating to the National Song and the National Anthem of India" and has prescribed the official version of "Vande Mataram" for rendition. The instructions make it clear that on occasions of mass singing, the official version is to be recited, leaving no scope for a state government to prescribe a different or truncated version.

Cites Constitutional and Statutory Objections

He also pointed out the constitutional position under Articles 162, 256 and 257(1), stating that where the subject matter falls outside the legislative competence of the state, the state executive cannot by executive instruction assume independent power to prescribe a contrary national protocol. The regulation of the National Song and its official version is not assigned to the State List, he said.

Further, the Governor cited the statutory significance of the 2026 Amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, by which Parliament has extended statutory protection to the National Song. The amended provision covers intentional prevention of singing of the National Song and intentional disturbance of an assembly engaged in such singing.

Five Points for Re-examination

Stating that it would be constitutionally and administratively inappropriate to prescribe a truncated rendition without reconciling it with the Central framework, Gehlot advised the government to examine whether the restriction to two stanzas can be sustained in light of: (1) The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026; (2) The MHA orders concerning the official version of the National Song; (3) Articles 162, 256 and 257(1) of the Constitution; (4) The constitutional distribution of powers between Union and States; (5) The requirement of maintaining uniformity and dignity in national protocols.

The Governor said such reconsideration would avoid unnecessary conflict between state instructions and the Union protocol and prevent avoidable constitutional litigation, and urged the government to follow the Centre's prevailing instructions in the interest of constitutional propriety and due respect to the National Song.

Copies of the letter have been marked to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary to Government, DPAR. (ANI)