Suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar was remanded to ED custody in a money laundering case linked to the KPSC paper leak scam. The agency alleges he took bribes. CM DK Shivakumar said the govt may shut down the KPSC over corruption.

A special court in Bengaluru on Monday remanded suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar to six days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment.

The 21st Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special Judge for CBI and PMLA cases, Manjunath Sangreshi, remanded Gangwar to ED custody till September 26. Gangwar was produced before the court from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, where he was in judicial custody.

ED Alleges Paper Leak for Bribes

The ED, through Special Public Prosecutor Maheshwari D M, had sought 14 days of custody in connection with the alleged leakage of the Veterinary Officer recruitment examination question paper. The agency alleged that Gangwar and Tumkur University syndicate member Basavaraj Kannale conspired to leak the question paper and collect bribes from candidates.

According to the ED, Kannale allegedly collected Rs 1.50 crore from candidates, of which Rs 1.30 crore was allegedly handed over to Gangwar in cash. The agency further alleged that Rs 23 lakh was spent on purchasing gold jewellery.

The ED alleged that Gangwar handed over the question paper along with answers on an HP pen drive on January 7, two days before the January 9 examination. The agency told the court that custodial interrogation of Gangwar was required to trace the alleged proceeds of crime and ascertain further details of the money laundering case.

CM Weighs Shutting Down KPSC

On the KPSC scam, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday stated that the state government is legally exploring the possibility of shutting down the KPSC following widespread irregularities, while also questioning the High Court’s prerogative to hand-pick specific officers to head a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Taking a hard stance on the deep-rooted corruption allegations within the recruitment body, the Chief Minister revealed that the government is considering drastic measures, including shutting down the KPSC altogether, to protect candidates' futures.

"We are also very serious. I actually want to tell you that I am speaking about this from a legal perspective. KPSC itself has to be closed, because this is a very big issue. The chairman and others are involved, and we have received a lot of information. A lot of data is with our police. Everything has been investigated, including how it happened, who appointed whom and what was done. Everything will come out," Shivakumar stated. (ANI)