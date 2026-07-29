Ahead of the Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, security has been intensified. The administration and police conducted large-scale flag marches with CRPF and MP Police to ensure peaceful voting and maintain law and order for the July 30 polling.

Security arrangements have been intensified in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district ahead of the Assembly bypoll, with the district administration and police conducting large-scale flag marches and strengthening surveillance to ensure peaceful and fear-free voting.

Campaigning for the bypoll concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday, following which election authorities launched extensive security measures across the assembly constituency. Officials said personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Madhya Pradesh Police and senior administrative officers have been deployed across the district.

Extensive Security Measures Deployed

Datia District Magistrate Swapnil Wankhade said a nearly 10-kilometre-long flag march was conducted in Datia city with around 600 security personnel to instil confidence among voters and maintain law and order.

"Campaigning for the Datia Assembly constituency concluded on 28 July, at 6:00 pm. Flag marches are now being conducted across the area to ensure peace and the maintenance of law and order. A flag march covering approximately 10 kilometers was held in Datia city, involving around 600 personnel, comprising CRPF and Madhya Pradesh Police, along with senior officers. Similar flag marches will be conducted on Wednesday as well in every village where polling is scheduled to ensure peace and smooth law and order situation," Wankhade told ANI.

He said there are a total of 291 polling booths in the Datia assembly constituency, of which 233 have been identified as critical and 18 as vulnerable.

"A minimum of four security personnel, comprising both CRPF and MP Police, will be deployed at every polling station, with additional forces assigned to the critical and vulnerable booths. We urge all voters to exercise their right to vote and cast their ballots without fear or bias," he added.

Enforcement During Silence Period

Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayur Khandelwal said the mandatory 48-hour silence period had begun after the end of campaigning and strict enforcement was underway to ensure compliance with election rules.

"A 48-hour period has now commenced, giving voters time to decide which political party to vote for; during this time, political parties cease campaigning, and individuals who are not registered voters in Datia are required to leave the area. Since 6 pm onwards on July 28, the police have been ensuring that political party members do not remain in the constituency," Khandelwal told ANI.

He said police teams were conducting inspections at hotels, dharamshalas and lodges to check for the presence of outsiders, illegal cash and other election-related irregularities.

"Continuous enforcement actions are being carried out across both rural and urban areas. Following a media briefing at 6 pm on July 28, a large-scale flag march was conducted, attended by the District Magistrate and myself, involving a force of approximately 700-800 personnel, including CAPF companies. Along with this, all CAPF companies had reached their designated polling stations and had begun area domination exercises in the surrounding localities," SP Khandelwal said.

He added that the CAPF personnel were continuously patrolling their respective areas and interacting with local residents to identify any suspicious individuals who may attempt to influence voters or disrupt the polling process.

"Information about them is being collected and shared with us. Preventive action is being taken against all identified troublemakers, and if required, cases will also be registered against them. Simultaneously, inter-state and inter-district checkpoints, as well as Static Surveillance Teams (SST), have been strengthened to enhance inspection efforts. This is a critical period, and the shared objective of the district and police administrations is to ensure that voters can cast their votes without fear," the SP said.

Polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3. (ANI)