On Global Tiger Day, PM Modi celebrated India's role as home to nearly 70% of the world's tiger population. He reaffirmed commitment to science-based conservation and community participation, and praised the dedication of forest personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to wildlife enthusiasts on the occasion of Global Tiger Day, highlighting India's pivotal role in global conservation as home to nearly 70 per cent of the world's tiger population. In an X post, PM Modi reaffirmed the commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that strengthen tiger conservation. "Greetings to all wildlife enthusiasts on Global Tiger Day. The people of India are proud of the fact that we are home to almost 70% of the global tiger population. India's tiger conservation efforts are inspired by our centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature and powered by the collective will of our people. We also reaffirm our commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that strengthens tiger conservation," he said.

Greetings to all wildlife enthusiasts on Global Tiger Day. The people of India are proud of the fact that we are home to almost 70% of the global tiger population. India’s tiger conservation efforts are inspired by our centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature and… pic.twitter.com/OwOSyDDcc7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2026

PM Commends Efforts of Conservationists

In a separate statement, the Prime Minister also commended the dedication of forest personnel, scientists, and conservationists in protecting tigers. "The efforts and dedication of our forest personnel, scientists and conservationists have also played a key role in tiger protection. In that spirit, India remains committed to empowering local communities and reducing human-wildlife conflict," he said.

The efforts and dedication of our forest personnel, scientists and conservationists have also played a key role in tiger protection. In that spirit, India remains committed to empowering local communities and reducing human-wildlife conflict. pic.twitter.com/hlxEjnBtct — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2026

Ministry Links Tiger Conservation to Ecosystem Health

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), in an X post, noted that tiger conservation is vital to protecting the nation's natural resources "The story of the tiger is the story of our forests, our rivers and our shared future. This Global Tiger Day, watch how conserving one magnificent species helps protect an entire ecosystem," the MoEF&CC said.

Sand Art in Puri to Raise Tiger Awareness

Moreover, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at Puri beach on the occasion of Global Tiger Day. "On the occasion of Global Tiger Day, we created this 10-ft long tiger sand art. Together with WWF (World Wildlife Fund), we create a unique sand sculpture every year to raise global tiger awareness on Global Tiger Day. This year too, we have done it. WWF India is creating awareness about securing the home and vicinity of tigers. Just like we keep our home secure, it is the responsibility of all of us to keep tigers safe. We have depicted a tiger and its cubs, showing how happy they are in their abode," Pattnaik said.

About Global Tiger Day

The Global Tiger Day is celebrated annually on July 29 and aims to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and raising public awareness for wild tiger conservation. (ANI)