  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron threat: Madhya Pradesh Home Ministry seeks postponement of panchayat polls, EC to review situation

    This development comes after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states.
     

    Omicron threat: Madhya Pradesh Home Ministry seeks postponement of panchayat polls, EC to review situation-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 1:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bhopal: In view of a possible third wave amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Home Ministry has sought postponement of state panchayat elections. Madhya Pradesh is set to hold panchayat elections in three phases on January 6, January 28, and February 16, 2022. The nomination process for the first phase has begun.

    This development comes after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states. A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said the number of patients infected with Omicron variant are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave.

    Reacting to this CEC Sushil Chandra today said that they will visit Uttar Pradesh next week and take a call after reviewing the situation in the poll-bound state. “Next week we’ll go to UP and review the situation there and then take an appropriate decision,” he said.

    The much-awaited Uttar Pradesh assembly election is to be held early next year, all political parties are on a campaign spree to woo voters. Political parties are mobilising hundreds and thousands of people holding election rallies where it is difficult to maintain Covid protocols.

    Also read: Popular South Delhi restaurant Diablo sealed for violating COVID norms, FIR registered

    If this is not stopped in time, the consequences could be direr than the second wave of the pandemic, the HC observed.

    The court requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately stop such rallies and gatherings and also order political parties to campaign through TV channels and newspapers.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a review meeting on Thursday to check preparedness against a possible outbreak of another Covid-19 wave. 

    Meanwhile, MP government on Thursday re-imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure to stop the spread and a third wave. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, while addressing the public said that the state had reported 30 fresh Covid cases after a long gap and so far hasn't reported any cases of the new 'Omicron' variant yet.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Popular South Delhi restaurant Diablo sealed for violating COVID norms, FIR registered-dnm

    Popular South Delhi restaurant Diablo sealed for violating COVID norms, FIR registered

    Omicron cases surge Restrictions that states have imposed gcw

    Omicron cases surge: Restrictions that states have imposed

    Punjab Pak-backed Khalistani terrorists behind Ludhiana court blast, reveal Intelligence agencies-dnm

    Punjab: Pak-backed Khalistani terrorists behind Ludhiana court blast, reveal Intelligence agencies

    India records 122 new Omicron cases total tally touches 358 Maharashtra Delhi most affected gcw

    India records 122 new Omicron cases, total tally touches 358; Maharashtra, Delhi most affected

    Buying online teaching app for your child Read government advisory on ed-tech firms

    Buying an online teaching app for your child? Do read this government advisory

    Recent Stories

    Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025 fans take to social media to express their feelings gcw

    Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025; fans take to social media to express their feelings

    Vivo S12 Vivo S12 Pro launched From price to features here is everything about it gcw

    Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launched; From price to features, here is everything about it

    Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan passes away, Kamal Haasan pays tribute SCJ

    Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan passes away, Kamal Haasan pays tribute, check out

    Popular South Delhi restaurant Diablo sealed for violating COVID norms, FIR registered-dnm

    Popular South Delhi restaurant Diablo sealed for violating COVID norms, FIR registered

    Omicron cases surge Restrictions that states have imposed gcw

    Omicron cases surge: Restrictions that states have imposed

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon