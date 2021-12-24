Kareen Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron out; actress tests negative

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that Kareena Kapoor Khan has tested negative for the genome sequencing report for Omicron.

Kareen Kapoor Khan who is presently under isolation for contracting Covid-19 had to take a test for the new variant, Omicron, also. Kareena’s genome sequencing report has arrived. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the actor has tested negative in the genome sequencing report for the new Covid-19 variant.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases in the country, taking the state’s tally to 88, as of Thursday, reportedly. In the meantime, more details on Kareena Kapoor’s negative Omicron report are awaited.

Earlier, on December 13, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her girl pal Amrita Arora had tested positive for novel coronavirus. The BMC had confirmed the reports of the two actors saying that they had violated the Covid-19 norms and had attended several parties.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had attended a dinner at Karan Johar’s residence. Apart from her and Amrita Arora, Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan and her son had also tested positive. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor also became Covid-19 positive, followed by her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor. However, Karan Johar along with his mother and staff tested negative for the virus. The filmmaker had written a post on his Instagram handle about his Covid-19 report. He had also called out the media for calling a “private dinner of eight” as a “party”, in the same very post.

Meanwhile, as Kareena Kapoor Khan is still under her quarantine period, the actress has been sharing her health updates on her social media. Not just health updates, but she has also shared details of her quarantining period.

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a pouting selfie on her Instagram handle. The actress, every year, attends the Christmas mass on Christmas Eve along with her mother Babita and elder sister Karishma Kapoor. This is followed by a lavish Christmas dinner at the residence of the Kapoors. However, it seems this year Kareena will have to give the Christmas dinner a big miss.