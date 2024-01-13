Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MP Pratap Simha announces Mysuru-Ayodhya special train on February 4

    MP Pratap Simha announced a special train service from Mysuru to Ayodhya on February 4, facilitating devotees' visit to the newly constructed Ram Mandir. The train departs Mysuru at midnight, reaching Ayodhya on February 5. The return journey is scheduled for February 7. While details on ticket pricing were not disclosed, travellers are advised to check for advance reservations. Simha and MLA Srivatsar emphasized the importance of this opportunity for pilgrims.

    MP Pratap Simha announces Mysuru-Ayodhya special train on February 4 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    In a move to help the devotees witness the grandeur of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a special train service has been announced from Karnataka's cultural city, Mysuru, on February 4. The initiative, spearheaded by MP Pratap Simha, aims to facilitate a seamless journey for pilgrims keen on visiting the revered birthplace of Lord Rama.

    MP Pratap Simha shared the exciting news, encouraging the people of Mysuru to make the most of this unique opportunity. The special train service from Mysuru to Ayodhya is set to depart on February 4th at 12:05 midnight. The train will initially depart from Mysuru, reach Bangalore Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) station at 3:50 am, and continue its journey through Tumkur, Araseekere Junction, Kadur, and Birur Junction before reaching Ayodhya Dham station at 12:15 pm on February 5.

    Indian Railways modifies train schedules for Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event: Check list

    Addressing the media, MP Pratap Simha highlighted the expected surge of lakhs of pilgrims from Mysuru heading to Ayodhya on February 4. He, along with MLA Srivatsar, emphasized the significance of this special train service and urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity.

    While details on whether the train service is complimentary were not disclosed, prospective travellers are advised to obtain information regarding advance ticket reservations for the Ayodhya-bound journey. The return journey from Ayodhya to Mysuru is scheduled for February 7th at 9:20 pm. The train will make stops at key stations, including Birur Junction, Kadur, Araseekere Junction, Tumkur, and Bangalore Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), before reaching Mysuru railway station at 7 am on February 9.

    MP Pratap Simha announces Mysuru-Ayodhya special train on February 4 vkp

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa murder case: Did Suchana sing lullaby before killing son? Investigation reveals disturbing twist vkp

    Goa murder case: Did Suchana sing lullaby before killing son? Investigation reveals disturbing twist

    Indian Railways modifies train schedules for Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event: Check list AJR

    Indian Railways modifies train schedules for Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event: Check list

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-636 January 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-636 January 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Supreme Court suggests dialogue between Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa to solve dispute vkp

    Supreme Court suggests dialogue between Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa to solve dispute

    Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate vkp

    Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate

    Recent Stories

    Goa murder case: Did Suchana sing lullaby before killing son? Investigation reveals disturbing twist vkp

    Goa murder case: Did Suchana sing lullaby before killing son? Investigation reveals disturbing twist

    Indian Railways modifies train schedules for Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event: Check list AJR

    Indian Railways modifies train schedules for Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event: Check list

    Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir' avv

    Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir'

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-636 January 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-636 January 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Supreme Court suggests dialogue between Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa to solve dispute vkp

    Supreme Court suggests dialogue between Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa to solve dispute

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon