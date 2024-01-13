MP Pratap Simha announces Mysuru-Ayodhya special train on February 4

MP Pratap Simha announced a special train service from Mysuru to Ayodhya on February 4, facilitating devotees' visit to the newly constructed Ram Mandir. The train departs Mysuru at midnight, reaching Ayodhya on February 5. The return journey is scheduled for February 7. While details on ticket pricing were not disclosed, travellers are advised to check for advance reservations. Simha and MLA Srivatsar emphasized the importance of this opportunity for pilgrims.

In a move to help the devotees witness the grandeur of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a special train service has been announced from Karnataka's cultural city, Mysuru, on February 4. The initiative, spearheaded by MP Pratap Simha, aims to facilitate a seamless journey for pilgrims keen on visiting the revered birthplace of Lord Rama.

MP Pratap Simha shared the exciting news, encouraging the people of Mysuru to make the most of this unique opportunity. The special train service from Mysuru to Ayodhya is set to depart on February 4th at 12:05 midnight. The train will initially depart from Mysuru, reach Bangalore Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) station at 3:50 am, and continue its journey through Tumkur, Araseekere Junction, Kadur, and Birur Junction before reaching Ayodhya Dham station at 12:15 pm on February 5.



Addressing the media, MP Pratap Simha highlighted the expected surge of lakhs of pilgrims from Mysuru heading to Ayodhya on February 4. He, along with MLA Srivatsar, emphasized the significance of this special train service and urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity.

While details on whether the train service is complimentary were not disclosed, prospective travellers are advised to obtain information regarding advance ticket reservations for the Ayodhya-bound journey. The return journey from Ayodhya to Mysuru is scheduled for February 7th at 9:20 pm. The train will make stops at key stations, including Birur Junction, Kadur, Araseekere Junction, Tumkur, and Bangalore Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), before reaching Mysuru railway station at 7 am on February 9.



