Indian Railways modifies train schedules for Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event: Check list

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is set for January 22, preceded by Vedic rituals starting on January 16. These rituals, conducted by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi, mark the initiation of the week-long celebration of Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

With the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, the Indian Railways has made adjustments to the schedules of various trains to accommodate the rising demand from devotees eager to visit the sacred town. Union Minister Darshana Jardosh shared a comprehensive list of trains heading to Ayodhya, highlighting the alterations to their respective schedules.

On social media, Minister Jardosh conveyed, "Indian Railways will take you to the faith of Ayodhya… In view of the increasing demand of Ram devotees, some changes have been made in the trains going to Ayodhya."

Mob violence in West Bengal: 3 sadhus assaulted over kidnapping suspicions, 12 in custody (WATCH)

Here is the updated list of trains heading to Ayodhya:

Udhna - Ayodhya - Udhna (Services commence on January 30)

Indore - Ayodhya - Indore (Services commence on February 10)

Mahesana - Salarpur - Mahesana (Starting from January 30)

Vapi - Ayodhya - Vapi (Starting from February 06)

Vadodara - Ayodhya - Vadodara

Palanpur - Salarpur - Palanpur (Services commence on January 31)

Valsad - Ayodhya - Valsad (Starting from February 02)

Sabarmati - Salarpur - Sabarmati

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is set for January 22, preceded by Vedic rituals starting on January 16. These rituals, conducted by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi, mark the initiation of the week-long celebration of Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the consecration ceremony, engaging in an 11-day anushthan (rituals) leading up to the event. Expressing his anticipation, the Prime Minister stated, "Only 11 days are left for Ram Lalla's ‘pran pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. I am fortunate to witness the auspicious occasion. God has asked me to represent the people of India during the ceremony. Keeping in mind, I am beginning an 11-day special ritual from today. I seek blessings from all of you."