The Solapur Division of Central Railway hit a major milestone in the 2x25 kV system upgradation project on the Mumbai-Chennai route. It successfully completed a track crossing to receive the first Scott Transformer for the new Gaudgaon Traction Sub Station.

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has achieved a major milestone under the Indian Railways' ambitious scheme of 1x25 kV to 2x25 kV Auto Transformer (AT) feeding system upgradation project being implemented on the Golden Quadrilateral route between Mumbai and Chennai to facilitate the Government's Mission 3000 MT, according to an official release issued by the Public Relations Department, Solapur Division, Central Railway.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First Scott Transformer Milestone at Gaudgaon

As part of the ongoing modernisation works in the Solapur-Wadi section, the Division successfully completed the track crossing operation, thus commencing the commissioning process for the 1st Scott Transformer received in Central Railway for the upcoming Gaudgaon Traction Sub Station (TSS). The Gaudgaon TSS is situated at such a location which is only accessible by crossing the tracks to the other side; hence, this was a significant exercise in receiving and initiating the commissioning of the 1st Scott Transformer, which, along with its carrier trailer, weighed around 120 tonnes.

It is the first transformer for this work over all of Central Railway and is part of 6 sub-stations in Solapur Division, to be set up under the system upgradation project, three each in Daund-Solapur and Solapur-Wadi sections.

Upgrading for Speed and Capacity Under Mission 3000 MT

This critical activity forms a key component of the project being executed and is aimed at upgrading the existing 1x25 kilovolts (kV) traction system to the more efficient 2x25 kV system. The upgradation will significantly help in future to enhance sectional speed to 160 kmph and support a higher freight loading target of 3000 million tonnes (MT) under MISSION 3000 MT, thereby improving operational capability and reliability on this important corridor, the release stated.

Details of the Track Crossing Operation

The track crossing work was carried out at a location near Gaudgaon station. The operation was successfully completed on 04.12.2025 between 12:30 PM and 03:15 PM. During the coordinated operation, a puller and trailer combination weighing approximately 120 tonnes, carrying a 95/100 MVA Scott Transformer, was safely moved across the track. Additionally, 4 trucks, each loaded with a 12.3 MVA Auto Transformer (AT), were also successfully crossed, marking a significant logistical and engineering accomplishment for the Division.

A dedicated team of senior railway officials and technical staff were present on-site to ensure the safe and efficient execution of the operation. The deployment included a team from the Electrical TRD (Traction Distribution) wing, Electrical Construction and Civil Engineering Departments. A tower wagon was strategically positioned at the Gaudgaon loop line to provide immediate technical support whenever required.

To facilitate the complex movement of the heavy Scott Transformer and accompanying Auto Transformers, a comprehensive set of resources was mobilised. This included 24 labourers, 6 flagmen for line-side safety, 2 excavator machines, 2 pullers, a roller and a power pack. The coordinated use of this equipment, along with the experienced manpower, ensured that the entire operation was executed smoothly and safely, and within the scheduled period.

What is a Traction System?

Traction System: A traction system encompasses the components and subsystems that provide the motive power (steam, diesel, electric) for railway vehicles that propel trains. This includes Traction Motors, Traction Gears and Pinions, Power Supply Systems, Control Systems, Transformers and Converters. Examples of Traction Systems in use are Diesel-Electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric Train Sets (EMUs).