The Kerala Congress sparked a controversy with an objectionable tweet calling Vladimir Putin the 'new PawPaw' of PM Modi's followers, stemming from top leaders' exclusion from the Russian President's guest list during his state visit to India.

Kerala Congress's Controversial 'PawPaw' Tweet

The Kerala Congress on Friday posted on X what is being seen as objectionable content on Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India. The post is seen as objectionable and disrespectful towards a visiting head of state, which is unusual in international diplomacy.

In the post, the Kerala Unit of the Congress referred to Putin as the "new PawPaw" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's followers, a sign of frustration as the party's top leaders, including LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi did not find their name on the guest list of people meeting the Russian President. "NEW DADDY ALERT | Putin is the new PawPaw of Modi Bhakts. Hope Putin will be able stay put till end of December before they change to a new one," Kerala Congress posted on X.

Breach of Diplomatic Norms

In diplomatic relations, it's customary for countries to maintain decorum and respect when interacting with foreign dignitaries, even when there are disagreements or criticisms. The Kerala Congress's tweet has raised questions about the party's understanding of diplomatic norms and its impact on India's international relations.

Internal Rift in Congress Over Putin's Guest List

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who ironically represents Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, was invited to a dinner hosted by President Putin, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have not received invitations.

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the decision, saying he was "quite surprised", especially as key Congress leaders were not included in the guest list. "It's quite surprising that an invitation was sent. Jinhone invite kiya unhone kamaal kiya, jinne invitation liya vo bhi kamaal kar rahe hai (Those who sent the invitation have done something remarkable, and those who accepted it are also doing something remarkable)," Khera said.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Khera added, "Everyone's conscience has a voice. When my leaders aren't invited, but I am, we should understand why the game is being played, who is playing the game, and why we shouldn't be part of it."

His remarks came after Tharoor confirmed that he has received an invitation to the state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Congress MP said that he "certainly should be going" to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also confirmed that both LoPs Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were not invited to the official dinner organised in honour of Vladimir Putin.

Government Clarifies Invitation Process

However, Government sources had earlier pointed out that it is the visiting delegation, not the Modi government, that decides whom to meet outside official programmes.

Significance of Putin's Visit to India

Putin's visit has been seen as a significant moment in the relationship between the two countries, with discussions focusing on defence, energy, and trade.

Putin's praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader "who doesn't give in to pressure" is seen as a strategic move to reinforce the strong partnership between India and Russia. This partnership is built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation in various fields, including defence, nuclear energy, and space exploration. (ANI)