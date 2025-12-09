Rampur Baghelan police seized over 46 kg of marijuana worth more than Rs 9 lakhs in Satna, MP. The contraband was found hidden in four sacks under a tin shed. A case has been registered against Pankaj Singh Baghel and two alleged suppliers.

The Rampur Baghelan police seized over 46 kg of marijuana worth more than Rs 9 lakhs after recovering four sacks of the contraband from a tin shed outside the house of Pankaj Singh Baghel in Rampur Baghelan, officials said, adding that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

ASP Prem Lal Kurve informed that the Rampur Baghelan police recovered four sacks of marijuana hidden under sacks of paddy under a tin shed in front of the house while searching for Pankaj Singh Baghel. "We received information that the police at Rampur Baghelan police station, while searching Pankaj Singh Baghel, son of Satendra Pratap Singh Baghel, who resides in Bharoha, found 4 sacks of marijuana hidden under sacks of paddy under a tin shed in front of his house..."

ASP Kurve further stated that the four sacks recovered by the police contained 12 packets each. They weigh 46.134 kilograms and have a market value of Rs. 9,22,680. "Each sack contained 12 packets. Its total weight was 46.134 kilograms, with a market value of Rs. 9,22,680. A case under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Pankaj Singh, and the case has been taken up for investigation..."

As per the information received, the contraband was received from Anil Bagri and Suhelendra Singh Rajawat. A case has been registered against them under the relevant sections. "He stated that the contraband was obtained from Anil Bagri, son of Jai Pratap Bagri and Suhelendra Singh Rajawat. A case has also been investigated against them under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act," ASP Kurve stated. Further details are awaited in this case.

Earlier MD drug unit busted in Neemuch

Earlier, on November 29, Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Wing busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Neemuch district, arresting three individuals and seizing 2.7 kg of MD drugs and other raw materials used in preparation from the spot, an officer said.

DIG Narcotics Mahesh Chandra Jain told ANI, "Yesterday morning (November 28), the Narcotics wing received input from an informer that Niranjan would manufacture MD drugs during the night. Acting on it, teams from the Narcotics Wing of Indore and Neemuch reached the location and raided a room built in the farm fields of Lasudiya Istmurar village. After which, the recovered 2.7 Kg of prepared MD drug, 16 kg of MD drug in liquid form, which was being dried, and about 70 kg of chemicals and other substances used for manufacturing MD drug from the spot."

He further said that the three accused, identified as Niranjan Banjara (32), Arjun Banjara (30) and Ramesh Banjara (27), were arrested from the spot. The international market value of the seized narcotic substances is estimated to be over Rs. 30 crore. (ANI)