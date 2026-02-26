Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi condemned the vandalism of Jawaharlal Nehru's statue in Cachar district, calling it an insult to the leader's legacy. The party has demanded strict action and questioned the role of a local MLA's aide.

The President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi, has strongly condemned the incident in which miscreants allegedly used a JCB to damage the bust of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, located at Poilapool in the Lakhipur constituency of Cachar district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Gogoi said, "Such an act does not merely destroy a statue; it insults the legacy of a great leader and distinguished freedom fighter who laid the foundation of modern India."

He further stated that while there may be differences in political ideology, any attempt to erase democratic history through such unethical actions is completely unacceptable.

Congress Demands Accountability

The APCC President also expressed concern that despite such a disgraceful incident occurring during the BJP's tenure, the government has maintained a disturbing silence on the matter.

"The strength of India and Assam lies in upholding pluralism and democratic values and we must safeguard them at all costs," he added.

Gogoi urged the authorities to immediately identify those involved in the condemnable act and take strict action against them. He asserted that the people of Assam will never accept such acts of vandalism.

Party Questions Local MLA's Aide

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress termed the act "cowardly and outrageous" and raised pointed questions about accountability. The party asked who owned the excavator used in the vandalism and under whose direction the act was carried out. https://x.com/INCAssam/status/2026620539851387211?s=20

"We strongly condemn the cowardly and outrageous act of vandalism of Pandit Nehru's statue at Lakhipur in Cachar district, Assam. The statue was brazenly vandalized using an excavator. Assam Chief Minister's close aide, iKaushikRai, is the MLA from Lakhipur. We want to know: Who owns this excavator? Under whose direction was this act of vandalism carried out? We demand strict and exemplary action against the perpetrators."

Incident Details

The statue of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, was allegedly brought down by unidentified miscreants in Assam's Cachar. The incident occurred late on February 23 night at Pailapool, where the statue had stood for several years. (ANI)