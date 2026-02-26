Amid a political row, AIMIM's Waris Pathan accused Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane of lying and insulting freedom fighters over his remarks calling madrasas 'centres for making terrorists.' Rane also sparked controversy over namaz in an office.

Amid a political row over Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's reported remarks on madrasas, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has accused him of making false statements and insulting freedom fighters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI here on Wednesday, Pathan said, "Nitesh Rane has developed a habit of lying. He doesn't know how many great scholars have emerged from madrasas... Those who participated in the freedom struggle against the British, are they terrorists? By using such words, he is insulting these freedom fighters... I have the complete list of those who came out of madrasas and fought in the freedom struggle. Can you give the list of those who came out of RSS and participated in the freedom struggle?"

Rane's Controversial Remarks on Madrasas and Namaz

The remarks come amid an ongoing political exchange between leaders over comments related to madrasas and their historical role. On Namaz offered inside the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation electricity department, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane said, "This is a Hindu rashtra. No one is allowed to do this here...Have these people been elected for the development of Malegaon or to do jihad? Why should dissolving such bodies not be demanded?... Why should they offer namaz there when there are so many mosques? We will certainly call for action." He also said, "Madrassas are centres for making terrorists...Would we have ever got permission to set up centres for learning the Bhagwat Gita in a Muslim nation?... We have no other option but to shut down madrassas where children are beaten..."

Row Over Muslim Reservation Cancellation

Earlier on February 20, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan slammed the Maharashtra government over its decision to cancel an earlier Government Resolution (GR) granting 5 per cent reservation to the Muslim community, alleging that the BJP-led dispensation was "anti-Muslim" and "anti-minority. "Reacting to the move, Pathan said, "This shows that the BJP government is anti-Muslim, anti-minority... Before 2014, when the Congress was in power, it issued an ordinance for 5% reservation. It was also their fault that the law was not finalised. The matter went to the High Court. The High Court said that Muslims should be given 5% reservation in education. When I was an MLA, I raised this issue in every session... but the government did not give it. The BJP government rejected this reservation ordinance. I strongly condemn this... This shows the government's thinking that it is an anti-Muslim government..."

Background of the Reservation Ordinance

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government's social justice department issued a government resolution (GR) and cancelled its earlier resolution of granting 5% reservation to the Muslim community for educational institutions and government and semi-government jobs, a provision that had been legally invalidated over a decade ago.

The Reservation, introduced in July 2014 through an ordinance, classified Muslims under the Special Backwards Class-A (SBC-A) category and applied to government jobs and educational institutions.

However, the ordinance was challenged in the Mumbai High Court, which stayed it on November 14, 2014. Since the ordinance was not enacted into law by the Maharashtra legislature by the December 23, 2014, deadline, it lapsed automatically. The Supreme Court later cancelled the reservation while deciding a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Bombay High Court order, effectively invalidating the provision. Despite the lapse of the ordinance and the Supreme Court's order, the Maharashtra government had not formally cancelled the original GR through any official order until now. (ANI)