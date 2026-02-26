- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The rains are continuing in the Telugu states. The Met department has warned that several districts in AP and Telangana, including Hyderabad, will see more rain on Thursday
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Cyclone Horacio in the Indian Ocean
Right now, rains are lashing the Telugu states due to low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal. But get this, a massive cyclone named Horacio has formed in the Indian Ocean, and people are getting worried. Weather experts say this is the most dangerous cyclone of the year so far, with winds expected to hit a crazy 260 km/h. The good news? The Met department says it won't have any impact on India. Phew, what a relief!
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rains in AP
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning. Thanks to a trough, several districts in the state will likely get rain today (Thursday, 26 February). They've flagged Srikakulam, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, and Bapatla for light to moderate rain with a chance of lightning. The APSDMA also said North Andhra and the East and West Godavari districts could see some showers.
Image Credit : ANI
Rains in Telangana... Yellow Alert
The rain scene is already on in Telangana. The Hyderabad Met Centre says the showers will continue today as well. They have issued a yellow alert for Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts, warning about moderate rain with thunder and lightning.
Image Credit : Getty
Hyderabad Weather Today
For the last two days, Hyderabad's weather has been quite cool, with the sky all clouded up. The Met department says the same weather will continue today. They've also warned that some areas might get light showers with thunder and lightning. Specifically, places like Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Cantonment, and Alwal might see some light rain.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Scorching heat
It's a strange mix, yaar. While it's raining in some places, the heat is scorching in others. Yesterday (Wednesday), Ramagundam recorded the highest temperature at 34 degrees Celsius. The lowest was in Adilabad early in the morning at 16.7 degrees. But by afternoon, the temperature in the same Adilabad shot up to 32.8 degrees! Other places also felt the heat: Hanmakonda hit 33, Mahbubnagar 32, Bhadrachalam 32.6, Hakimpet 32.9, and both Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad recorded 32 degrees.
