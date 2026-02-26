1 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Cyclone Horacio in the Indian Ocean

Right now, rains are lashing the Telugu states due to low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal. But get this, a massive cyclone named Horacio has formed in the Indian Ocean, and people are getting worried. Weather experts say this is the most dangerous cyclone of the year so far, with winds expected to hit a crazy 260 km/h. The good news? The Met department says it won't have any impact on India. Phew, what a relief!