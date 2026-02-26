Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu died in Chennai at 101. TN Minister PK Sekar Babu lauded his principles against religious extremism and said his legacy of sacrifice will be upheld by the DMK alliance and Communist comrades.

'His principles opposed religious extremism': Minister Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu, on the demise of veteran CPI leader Nallakannu, said his principles opposed religious extremism and hegemonic forces, praising his lifelong sacrifices. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sekar Babu said Nallakannu's legacy will be upheld by Communist comrades and the DMK alliance, and his memory and fame will remain eternal across Tamil Nadu. "His principles allowed no space for religious extremism in the country or for the growth of hegemonic forces. At this moment of his passing, the sacrifices he made and the flame he kept alive will be upheld by the comrades of the Communist movement and by the DMK alliance. His memory will remain eternal in Tamil Nadu, and his fame will forever flutter gloriously across the soil of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nallakannu passes away at 101

Ramasamy Nallakannu, one of the senior-most leaders of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 101 on Wednesday afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Hospitalised for over three weeks

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications. Over 24 days of treatment, his condition fluctuated despite continuous advanced monitoring and intensive care by a multidisciplinary medical team.

However, from the early hours of Wednesday, his response to medication gradually declined, and his condition turned critical. Despite being placed on advanced life support, all his vital organs eventually failed. He was declared dead at around 1:55 pm.

The hospital administration expressed deep condolences to his family and thanked the medical teams involved in his care, along with the Government of Tamil Nadu, for its support. (ANI)