A young man died suddenly after he took a pill. He complained of feeling uneasy, sat on a chair, took a tablet with water and collapsed within seconds. People at the shop rushed to help him, but his pulse had reportedly stopped. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem will help establish the cause.

A 30-year-old man died suddenly moments after shopping for clothes at a market in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening. CCTV footage of the incident shows him taking a tablet with water before collapsing to the ground moments later. The incident took place at around 8 pm near Laxmi Talkies, according to a Bhaskar English report. The deceased, identified as Shailendra Malviya, had gone shopping with a friend when he suddenly complained of feeling unwell.

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Man collapses seconds after taking tablet

According to Hanumanganj police, Shailendra was at a clothes shop to buy an outfit for his friend. While they were selecting clothes, he told his friend that he was feeling uneasy.

Shailendra then sat on a chair beside the shopkeeper, put a tablet in his mouth and drank water from a bottle. Soon afterwards, he began writhing in pain and fell off the chair within about 20 seconds.

The situation unfolded rapidly, leaving those present with little time to react. People at the shop rushed to help him and checked his pulse, but it had reportedly stopped.

With the help of the shop staff, his friend took him to a nearby hospital and informed his family. After examining him, the doctor declared him dead. According to the account of the incident, he died within around one and a half minutes of taking the tablet.

Father of two dies suddenly

Shailendra's sudden death has left his family in shock. His relatives said he had been perfectly fine before leaving home and had told them he was going to the market with a friend.

He is survived by two young children who have now lost their father.

Post-mortem to establish cause of death

Police said the exact cause of Shailendra's death has not yet been established. The post-mortem report is expected to help determine whether he suffered a heart attack or died due to another medical cause.

The circumstances surrounding his sudden collapse remain unclear as investigation continues.