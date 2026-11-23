Political tensions mount in Tamil Nadu as opposition parties condemn the TVK government's review petition against a Supreme Court order allowing the annual Karthigai Deepam ritual at the contested Deepathoon site in Thiruparankundram.

Political Row Erupts Over Karthigai Deepam Ritual

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Amid the escalating political row over the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government's decision to file a review petition of the Supreme Court order permitting the lighting of the Deepathoon on November 24, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday said the Karthigai Deepam would be lit at Thiruparankundram as it has been for years, while the BJP and AIADMK lashed out at the state government over the move.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore said the government's intention was clear: not to disturb communal harmony and goodwill in the state. He accused the RSS, Hindu Munnani, the BJP and "the BJP's B-team like Annamalai" of wanting to create communal tension.

The dispute concerns the annual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. Following various legal challenges, the Supreme Court recently permitted a one-time lighting of the lamp, which the state government is now seeking to review.

Opposition leaders, including those from the AIADMK and BJP, have criticized the government, labeling the move as minority appeasement and an anti-Hindu stance, while demanding that the ritual be allowed to proceed as per cultural traditions.