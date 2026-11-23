Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi for alleging BJP casteism, asserting that Congress promotes such mentality. Meanwhile, BJP's Sanjay Saraogi criticized Gandhi's comments on Sanatan Dharma and Indian cultural traditions.

Ramkripal Yadav Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Casteist Mentality

Bihar minister and BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav on Monday slammed Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent attack on the BJP and the RSS, accusing the Congress of fostering casteism since Independence. Speaking to ANI, he countered Gandhi’s allegations and pointed to the Congress party’s long tenure in power after Independence and contrasted it with the BJP’s approach to governance.

"Since India's independence, the Congress party remained in power for a long time, and even today if there is any party in India that harbours a casteist mentality or promotes casteism, it is the Congress party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that believes in taking everyone along. We respect all people and work for everyone," he said.

Yadav’s remarks come after Rahul Gandhi posted on X describing the BJP and the RSS as "uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions" alongside an image of the Ardhanarishvara sculpture from the Elephanta Caves.

On India–Nepal relations, Yadav welcomed the planned weekly passenger train linking Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal via Sitamarhi in Bihar. The cross-border rail link along the Ramayana circuit is scheduled for joint inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah on November 23. Highlighting the centuries-old civilizational bond and expanding economic cooperation between India and Nepal, Yadav said, "Nepal has been a friendly nation to us. For years, we have shared deep-rooted cultural and social ties... Balen Shah is visiting India to further deepen our bilateral ties and strengthen our trade relations. The people of India welcome him, and I hope that the bond between our two friendly nations grows even stronger..."

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning the BJP, the RSS and Indian cultural and spiritual traditions, saying that Gandhi should introspect on his own political conduct. He said, "Rahul Gandhi is not in a position to issue certificates to the BJP and the RSS. Before lecturing on Indian culture and spiritual traditions, Rahul Gandhi ought to engage in some introspection regarding his own political conduct. The 'Ardhanarishvara' form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati conveys a message of harmony, strength, and equality— not one of spreading political hatred. Using derogatory language against the BJP and the Sangh does not demonstrate any wisdom on Rahul's part. The nation's culture is not the private fiefdom of any single family or political party. It is an integral part of the faith and way of life of crores of Indians."

Saraogi further criticised Gandhi over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma and said that the BJP and the RSS did not require any certificate from the Congress leader. “The persistent manner in which Rahul Gandhi insults 'Sanatan Dharma' and 'Sanatan' culture is something that those who cherish 'Sanatan' values and follow 'Sanatan Dharma'cannot, under any circumstances, tolerate. And as for the BJP and the RSS, they do not need any certificate from Rahul Gandhi," he added.

On the swearing-in ceremony of eight newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council, Saraogi extended his best wishes to the members and expressed confidence that they would fulfil the expectations of the voters who elected them. He said, "I am certain that they will fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the voters who elected them—the very aspirations for which the people chose them. My best wishes to all the members who are taking their oaths in the Legislative Council today."